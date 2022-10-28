Muirhead joins the Green Cabin Alliance with aims to produce lowest carbon leather for airplane seating

Read full article on original website
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
The Verge
Honda sets up the first motorcycle battery swap station for its mobile power packs
Honda delivered a new battery swapping station in Tokyo that’s looking mighty similar to the one Gogoro makes. The automaker’s new power pack exchanger lets electric motorcycle riders easily flip their depleting batteries for fresh ones instead of needing to wait around for a charge. The Honda power...
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's A Flying Car: Chinese EV Company Shows Off Technology (Video)
Electric vehicle company XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV is one of many companies attempting to tackle the Chinese automotive market. The company recently highlighted with a live demo video its work on flying cars. What Happened: XPeng is one of several companies working on an eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff...
fordauthority.com
Ford Secures Low Carbon Steel Supply For Future Products
Ford has put forth a considerable effort to get greener in recent years as it attempts to become carbon-neutral by 2035, partnering with DTE Energy on a new clean air agreement, opening an electric motor research site at the Cologne-Niehl engine plant, joining the First Movers Coalition – a global initiative to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative clean energy technologies, and becoming the first company to sign the Cologne Climate Declaration, to name just a few. These efforts have also earned the automaker plenty of accolades, as it ranked ninth on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list and as the best automaker, as well as earning a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford continues its march toward a greener future by securing a low carbon steel supply for its future products in Europe.
getnews.info
“Engine Carbon Clear” just announced a signed contact with “Go Green Capital”
October 27, 2022 – Engine Carbon Clear, a Montreal headquartered boutique project consultant just announced a signed contact with Go Green Capital, a British Virgin Islands firm, in Marine Permaculture Arrays (MPA) development. Engine Carbon Clear stated,. “The Ocean is the lung of our planet. The rising temperature and...
BBC
Humber: Consultation begins on carbon capture pipeline
Plans to transport captured carbon dioxide for safe storage in the North Sea have been put out to consultation. The Humber Low Carbon Pipelines (HLCP) aims to clean up some of the region's biggest industrial emitters. A second pipeline would transport hydrogen for use as a more environmentally friendly alternative...
Toyota Plans To Use Old EV Batteries To Power The Grid
In the last few months, Toyota has been chastised by various environmental groups for not adopting electric vehicles quickly enough. While it may have fallen behind the competition, the Japanese automaker believes there are many ways to skin a cat, and has embarked on various earth-saving endeavors. The latest is...
Hyundai Unveils HW155H, First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Wheeled Excavator at Bauma 2022
Hyundai kicked off the world's largest trade show by introducing the HW155H, the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered wheeled excavator prototype. In the video below we give you all the details about this 18-ton fuel cell excavator, how it was made possible by a car, and why Hyundai thinks Hydrogen fuel cells—not batteries—are the fuel of the future.
Road & Track
EU Agrees to Ban New Combustion Engine Cars Starting 2035
The European Union revealed on its website Friday it has reached an agreement to effectively ban new combustion-engine car registrations by 2035. The council and the European Parliament agreed to a provisional set of rules that would only allow vehicles running on CO2-neutral fuels, such as electricity and hydrogen, to be newly registered for road use after 2035. The rules also push for a 55-percent reduction of CO2 emissions for cars and a 50-percent reduction for vans by 2030, compared to 2021 levels.
accesslifthandlers.com
Himoinsa unveils diesel generator sets at Bauma
Power technology solutions provider Himoinsa will highlight its complete Mobile Power product range at Bauma 2022 in Munich, including battery power storage systems, light towers and gas and diesel generator sets with Stage V engines. The company, which is part of the Yanmar Group, has recently developed battery and power...
Here's How Carbon Offsets Can Live up to Their Bold Promises
As the value of voluntary carbon markets closes in on $2 billion, figuring out which projects are legitimate can be tricky.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Airbus delivers first of 18 A350 aircraft to STARLUX
The recently delivered aircraft to STARLUX is the first of 18 Airbus A350-900 jets which are supposed to join the carrier. Airbus has announced the successful delivery of a solo Airbus A350 aircraft to STARLUX, a Taiwan-based international airline that has now become the latest operator of the newest widebody aircraft. The recently delivered aircraft to STARLUX is the first of 18 A350-900 jets which are supposed to join the carrier. The new aircraft will fly alongside the A330neo and A321neo at STARLUX in an all-Airbus fleet. Airbus designs, manufactures and sells civil and military aerospace products worldwide and manufactures aircraft in Europe and various countries outside Europe.
csengineermag.com
PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC WET Systems Selected by Sustainable Living Innovations for Six New Projects
SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”), a world leader in the energy transfer of wastewater, is pleased to announce the Company’s PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC T5, T10 and T15 Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”) Systems has been selected by Sustainable Living Innovations (“SLI”) for six new projects in design or under construction.
constructiontechnology.media
New battery tech added to electric loaders
Finland-based manufacturer Avant Tecno has launched two electric compact loaders equipped with its new battery technology. Presented at the Bauma 2022 construction exhibition currently taking place in Munich, Germany, the Avant e5-27 and Avant e5-13 compact loaders are part of the manufacturer’s e-Series range and are variants its existing e5 machine - which is itself based the diesel powered Avant 500 series machines.
takeitcool.com
Aluminium Slug Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Aluminium Slug Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Aluminium Slug. Report Features Details. Product Name Aluminium Slug. Process Included Aluminium Slug Production from Smelting, Rolling, Stamping,...
Building Design & Construction
Rooftop mini turbines can pair with solar panels
A new type of wind turbine can pair well on roofs with solar panels, offering a double source of green energy generation for buildings. The new turbine concept, by a startup called Aeromine, sits on the edges of roofs and has no visible blade. Instead, the devices draw in air between two airfoils. The flow of air turns a turbine inside the device.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mango Power unveils home and portable battery system
Startup Mango Power recently unveiled a 3.5 kWh battery system that can be used to meet both home backup needs and portable power requirements. The system can be expanded up to 14 kWh. Up to two standalone or expanded units can be connected to further increase the total capacity to...
