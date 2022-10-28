Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: The Big Ten West has Nebraska's number - and it may get worse
LINCOLN – Ethan Piper still wore his full uniform as he spoke on behalf of a Nebraska offense that couldn’t crack two eggs. The Norfolk Catholic graduate wasn’t angry, just a little plaintive as he unpacked why the Huskers gained 29 yards in the second half after quarterback Casey Thompson went down.
North Platte Telegraph
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
North Platte Telegraph
With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?
The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: 'Lot of season left' to make improvements, Palmer bottled up
LINCOLN — With eye black still smeared under his cheeks, Travis Vokolek laughed at the notion that Saturday afternoon was the end. Hardly, the senior Husker tight end said in the wake of a 26-9 loss to Illinois. A third of the schedule still remains — Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa in November. Plenty of opportunities to make an impression.
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?
1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska searching for offensive protection and success without Casey Thompson
If Nebraska starts a backup quarterback — whether it’s Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers — against Minnesota next week, it will need to support him. Specifically, “We’ve got to protect him,” Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said. “And also we’ve got to establish the run game.”
North Platte Telegraph
‘Normalized enthusiasm’ has Nebraska soccer hosting Big Ten Tournament match
LINCOLN-- Nebraska soccer will face Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday in the Huskers first appearance since 2018. Nebraska (7-6-5) tied Ohio State (10-4-3) Oct. 8. Currently, the Huskers are tied for fourth in the Big Ten with OSU and Penn State (5-3-2 Big Ten), a significant improvement from their 11th place finish last season.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Maryland, bouncing back from Wisconsin loss
A second set that was almost all domination for the Nebraska volleyball team was the highlight of a three-set win against Maryland on Saturday. The 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win at the Devaney Sports Center gave the Huskers some confidence back after getting swept by Wisconsin on Wednesday. So Nebraska (19-2,...
North Platte Telegraph
The grades: Illinois 26, Nebraska 9
RUN GAME (F) Despite Mickey Joseph saying earlier this week that Anthony Grant needs to be more involved in the game plan, the Huskers rode the primarily passing offense against Illinois with Casey Thompson in at quarterback. At halftime, Grant had 34 yards on six carries. Grant finished the game...
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show
LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
North Platte Telegraph
Denim Dawson earning Nebraska's trust with dogged spirit and developing jumper
LINCOLN — Denim Dawson displayed his dogged spirit on Day One. During Dawson’s first practice at Nebraska last winter, the early enrollee dove for a loose ball against teammates he’d only just met. NU coach Fred Hoiberg said earlier this week that he’ll never forget that moment. Dawson didn’t know any different.
North Platte Telegraph
Injury to Thompson exposed 'gap' between Nebraska's starting QB and backups
As the ball slipped out of Rahmir Johnson’s hands and fell to the turf midway through the second quarter, Saturday’s game seemed to hit a crossroads. With a first-and-10 at their own 30, the Huskers had just forced a three-and-out and taken their first lead of the day on the previous drive, via a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek. Presented with a golden opportunity to seize the momentum, Johnson ran left on a wheel route and the sophomore had a swath of green ahead of him. Instead, an incompletion.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: There's a reason Nebraska has an interim coach — things aren't perfect
LINCOLN — Hello, reality. The Mickey Wagon is considerably lighter today than yesterday. Some folks jumped off in the quiet of the night and have turned their coaching compasses elsewhere. Joseph may be written off by those who thought the interim NU coach needed a win over No. 17...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska faced with quarterback conundrum after Casey Thompson injury
LINCOLN — For a beat, the deep ball looked like a savior yet again. Casey Thompson took a shotgun snap and surveyed the field on third and 11 from Nebraska’s 29-yard line. Marcus Washington was running deep down the left sideline. Trey Palmer was out there somewhere too.
North Platte Telegraph
Halftime: Nebraska trails Illinois after Casey Thompson is injured
LINCOLN — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson left the field with a few minutes left before halftime with an apparent hand injury and No. 17 Illinois took a 20-9 lead into intermission Saturday afternoon. The injury — coming when Thompson took a hit while throwing that caused an interception midway...
North Platte Telegraph
Finally healthy, Trinity Brady aims to be more than a feel good story for Huskers
Trinity Brady is no stranger to adversity. She survived a serious car accident in 2016 and dealt with a series of injuries and symptoms over the ensuing months. Yet she returned to the court for her sophomore season and continued to persevere, going on to a successful prep career in both Indiana and Tennessee.
North Platte Telegraph
Live updates: Nebraska hosts No. 17 Illinois
Nebraska, 0-19 in its last 19 games against ranked foes, has another opportunity to end its drought against ranked teams when it hosts Illinois at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. How are we feeling, Husker fans? Scroll down for a stream of live updates from Memorial Stadium. The basics. Kickoff:...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph says Casey Thompson is 'day-to-day'
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is “day-to-day,” according to interim coach Mickey Joseph, after Thompson’s throwing hand went numb during a 26-9 loss to Illinois. On Thompson’s final play Saturday — which resulted in an interception — he was hit as he threw by multiple Illini players, landing on his throwing forearm.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Wesleyan grad wins gold at international cycling competition
When asked when she started cycling, Kaitlyn Mittan sometimes struggles to find an answer. "I'm asked this question often," Mittan said. "I don't know where to start." No matter when she started, she's come a long way. Now she's a gold medalist at the international level. Last month, Mittan won...
North Platte Telegraph
