50 Cent Brushes Off Ye’s Desire To Add More ‘Donda Academy’ Locations

By Brandon Caldwell
 4 days ago

Source: JACK GUEZ / Getty

Count 50 Cent out of potential investors in a second Donda Academy.

After the artist formerly known as Kanye West returned to Instagram and said he had more Donda school designs and wanted 50’s help, the G-Unit leader quickly said he wasn’t going for it, given Ye’s recent backlash for antisemitic and anti-Black statements and the shuttering of several partnerships including Adidas, Balenciaga and the temporary closing of the Donda Academy in California.

“OK YE lets build a school in Houston but go cool off, Ni66a you hot right now the Feds all on you!” 50 tweeted on Thursday (October 27).

https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1585718532246892544

Donda Academy made headlines Thursday when the school announced it would be closing for the rest of the semester. Hours later, school administrators sent a follow-up e-mail, proclaiming the school was not only back open but back “with a vengeance.”

“Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” the statement read.

Two sports programs, the college football team at Texas A&M and soccer club AFC Bournemouth announced they would no longer use Ye’s “Power” for pregame festivities. Ye’s Donda Sports agency lost its two marquee clients, Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the wake of the scandal.

