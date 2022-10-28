Read full article on original website
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Game Preview: 11.1.22 vs. BOS
PIT: 4-4-1 (9 points) | BOS: 8-1-0 (16 points) The Penguins return home to PPG Paints Arena for "Pittsburgh Night" presented by 102.5 DVE to play the Boston Bruins. Doors to the arena will open at 6:30 PM. Last year, the Penguins went 2-1-0 versus the Bruins and in their only home game and they shut them out winning 4-0. In the last 11 home games versus the Bruins, dating back to Dec. 14, 2016, the Penguins are 9-2-0, outscoring them 39 to 23. In those 11 games, the Penguins are 90% on the penalty kill only allowing three goals on 30 opportunities. Last season, Jake Guentzel led the team in points (5) against Boston recording (3G-2A) and a plus-4 rating in three games played.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators
The Oilers open a three-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim to make it five wins in a row when they open a three-game homestand at Rogers Place on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game live...
NHL
Kings chase Binnington, hand Blues fifth straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- Carl Grundstrom scored twice during a four-goal second period for the Los Angeles Kings, who handed the St. Louis Blues their fifth straight loss with a 5-1 win at Enterprise Center on Monday. Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala had three assists, and...
NHL
Global Series blog: Nick Blankenburg
Blue Jackets defenseman discusses TV shows watched on long flight, familiarity with Finland. Nick Blankenburg is writing a blog for NHL.com while the Columbus Blue Jackets are in Finland for the Gloabl Series this week. The Blue Jackets play the Colorado Avalanche in NHL regular-seasons games at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN,ALT, BSOH, SN NOW) and Saturday.
NHL
Bedard, projected No. 1 pick in 2023, listening carefully to McDavid
Regina forward talks skating with Oilers captain in offseason on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast. Connor Bedard already has the look of an NHL superstar, but he knows enough to understand that he doesn't know everything yet. Which is why Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 1
* The 24th annual Hockey Fights Cancer campaign, a joint initiative of the NHL and NHLPA, officially begins Tuesday. * Tage Thompson maximized his Halloween haul by recording a career-high six points in the Sabres' 8-3 win at KeyBank Center. * The League-leading Bruins, who were founded exactly 98 years...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
Svechnikov, Hurricanes defeat Capitals in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov scored his eighth goal of the season, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout at PNC Arena on Monday. Stefan Noesen also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (6-2-1), who have won three of their past four games. Martin Necas had two assists.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer initiative underway
NEW YORK/TORONTO - Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), begins today. The annual campaign, now in its 24th year, has raised more than $32 million, uniting the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families since 1998. The month-long initiative will feature Club activations, special events, observances, and stories from people around the hockey community.
NHL
Vilardi, Kings send Maple Leafs to third straight loss
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored for the third straight game to help the Los Angeles Kings win 4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi has four points (three goals, one assists) in his past three games. He leads the Kings in points (11) and goals (seven).
NHL
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch
Kings hit the road, face STL in first of three consecutive road games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
Dvorak has hat trick in third period for Canadiens in win against Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Christian Dvorak scored his first NHL hat trick for the Montreal Canadiens in a 7-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "It's nice," Dvorak said. "I've been close a couple times. It's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess. It was a good team win for us."
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles
Two lineup changes will be made for the St. Louis Blues when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Logan Brown will re-enter the lineup in place of Nathan Walker, and Calle Rosen will play in place of Niko Mikkola on defense.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
