Daily Trojan
In ‘Armageddon Time,’ James Gray’s past mirrors the present
For many, their childhood memories may not be fully crystalline, but the emotions attached to these memories are ever present. It is astonishing that, far beyond his adolescence, director James Gray still remembers a searing amount of detail and clarity in his own childhood memories. In his film-grained semi-autobiographical drama “Armageddon Time,” Gray captures these images with both period-specific accuracy and a lens of personal introspection and accountability.
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
Hilma review – handsome biopic about mystic Swedish artist
A pioneer of abstract painting and, as this film tells it, the leader of an all-woman spiritualist collective, the Swedish artist Hilma af Klint was rather written off by the art world establishment during her lifetime (she died in the 1940s). But this handsome biopic by Lasse Hallström, with his daughter Tora Hallström in the role of the younger Hilma, attempts to redress the balance. An intriguing, confounding subject, Af Klint is full of contradictions. She’s a magnetic, disruptive presence; a true original who challenges the male art world hegemony, but also seeks its approval; a gifted artist, but one who claims her hand is guided by uncanny forces.
Paul Newman recalls losing his only son Scott to addiction in memoir: ‘I never thought it would be fatal’
Scott Newman passed away in 1978 at age 28 from a drug and alcohol overdose. His father Paul Newman reflected on the tragedy in a memoir published posthumously.
Where to start with: Sylvia Plath
Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crucified for 'mocking' Christianity in Halloween costumes: 'Abhorrent'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were crucified for their religious Halloween costumes that many Christians found to be insulting.
Julia Roberts’ Birth Story Includes Two Surprising People: Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King
In a crossover story that no one expected, Julia Roberts revealed two of history’s most significant civil rights leaders played a major role in her birth story: none other than Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. During a conversation for A+E Networks and History Channel’s HISTORYTalks with...
Collider
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Ghost Stories for Nonbelievers
This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. In December of 1908, the writer and Presbyterian minister Frank Crane published an...
Penn Course on Ghosts and Afterlife Took on Deeper Meaning During Pandemic
Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies who teaches the popular University of Pennsylvania course called “Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters,” has long been intrigued by ghost stories and why they are fascinating to people. Aubrey Whelan conjured his story in The Philadelphia Inquirer. After the onset of the...
daystech.org
augmented reality art exhibition comes to Galway
Persona, a brand new interactive visible artwork exhibition at Galway’s Black Box Theatre that options artwork makers with mental disabilities, has been created by lens-based artist Martin Maguire. It makes use of augmented actuality to make objects seem on demand as spectators work together with the work. These digital...
Ethics in Documentary Filmmaking: Patricia Aufderheide Urges Community to Put Values into Action
It’s time to put “values into action” in the documentary field, argued professor Patricia Aufderheide at Ji.hlava Film Festival. Addressing ethical issues that doc filmmakers identify in their work, Aufderheide – who joined the conference online – offered concrete solutions, referencing DAWG’s [Documentary Accountability Working Group] framework “From Reflection to Release.” “Integrate anti-oppression practices in your work. Be transparent in your relationships. Acknowledge your positionality. Respect the dignity and agency of the people in your film. Prioritize the needs, wellbeing and experience of the people associated with the film, treat potential audience members with dignity, care and concern.” Aufderheide also discussed the possibility...
America's Forgotten Revolutionary Hero Finally Gets His Due
American Revolutionary hero Samuel Adams has been overlooked. Stacy Schiff's new biography will change that.
Cormac McCarthy’s First Books in 16 Years Are a Genius Reinvention
The author's first works of fiction in 16 years are companion novels 'The Passenger' and 'Stella Maris'
Triangle of Sadness review: There are rivers of vomit in this class satire, but it’s all a bit pointless
Dir: Ruben Östlund. Starring: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko BuriÄ, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, Woody Harrelson. 15, 147 minutes.This year’s Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness, is a class satire atop a river of vomit and faeces. A handful of the ultra-rich – among them a tech bro, a grenade manufacturer, and a (literal) manure peddler – have sailed off on a luxury cruise aboard a $250m yacht. They expect a captain’s dinner, but the captain himself (Woody Harrelson’s Thomas Smith, effortlessly chaotic) has remained too drunk to make an appearance until the one day choppy...
Jasmin Vardimon: Alice review – a fairytale that never quite goes through the looking-glass
Lewis Carroll’s Alice has inspired plenty of stage spin-offs, but despite the ubiquity, Wonderland provides weak source material. Sure, there is a succession of surreal encounters and colourful characters, but at the centre is a heroine who’s fairly hollow. For choreographer Jasmin Vardimon, though, Alice as a blank...
HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ gives me hope that our deification of the rich is over
The setting for the second season of “White Lotus,” which premieres on HBO on Sunday, has shifted from a lavish five-star hotel nestled on a pristine beach in Hawaii to a luxury resort in the foothills of Sicily. What hasn’t changed is that the staff members working at the hotels are more relatable than the guests.
BBC
Taylor Wessing Prize: Lockdown laundry portraits win photography award
Images of an elderly woman hanging out her washing during Covid lockdown have won the prestigious Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day documented the daily life of her neighbour in south Wales, while navigating quarantine. She will receive £15,000...
Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'
The smooth moves of the dog in the latest video have seen TikTok users in stitches. But do dogs really have rhythm?
cntraveler.com
Women Who Travel Podcast: From Mexico to Denmark, Witches and Their Rituals
You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. The nights in the northern hemisphere are drawing in, which means whispering stories of witches and spirits are top of mind for many of us. Lale chats with Mexico City-based author Brenda Lozano, whose new novel Witches looks at the lives of Mexican women who inherit gifts, and draws inspiration from the true story of a Mazatec Indigenous healer, or curandera, in Oaxaca who worked with psilocybin mushrooms in the 1950s and 60s. Plus, we revisit a recent conversation with author Dorthe Nors to learn more about the burnings of witch effigies along the rugged Danish coast.
