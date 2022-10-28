ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
ESPN

James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
Sporting News

How Russell Westbrook propelled Lakers to first win with energy off the bench

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the win column!. After starting the season with a league-worst 0-5 record, the Lakers brought Russell Westbrook off the bench for the second consecutive game, and following tonight's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the new-look rotation had the Lakers offense matching the production of their defense.
