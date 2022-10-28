Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Related
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
Sporting News
Lakers' LeBron James, Darvin Ham praise Russell Westbrook after off-the-bench performance vs. Timberwolves: 'He was great in that role'
The Lakers lost to the Timberwolves on Friday night, marking just the third time in franchise history that they have started a season 0-5. Los Angeles did manage to find at least one silver lining in its latest defeat, though. For the first time since his rookie campaign, Russell Westbrook...
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
Michael Jordan was superior in the NBA Finals, and a lot better than Scottie Pippen.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves?
A look at how close LeBron James is to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record after the Lakers' matchup against the Timberwolves. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers opt to send Russell Westbrook to the bench after disasterous start
Since coming off the bench 17 times as a rookie back in 2008-09, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has
ESPN
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game
During Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook briefly had to play with one shoe.
NBA Twitter goes crazy after LeBron James, Lakers get first win of 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game, beating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night to stop their slide at six games after starting the season with a horrendous 0-5 record. Naturally, the whole NBA Twitter couldn’t help but celebrate with LeBron James and the Purple and Gold.
LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)
LeBron James and Stephen Curry have had a lot of All-Star teammates throughout their careers.
XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season
The third iteration of the spring football league will kick off in February.
Sporting News
How Russell Westbrook propelled Lakers to first win with energy off the bench
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the win column!. After starting the season with a league-worst 0-5 record, the Lakers brought Russell Westbrook off the bench for the second consecutive game, and following tonight's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the new-look rotation had the Lakers offense matching the production of their defense.
Comments / 0