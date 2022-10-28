Read full article on original website
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign
A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
Incredible scans reveal how new drugs reverse deadliest cancer for first time
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed too late as people with it tend to show little to no symptoms. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of any common cancer in the UK - with more than half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Experts at Florida University in...
I Have Diabetes and Cancer. What Can I Eat?
When you found out you had diabetes, you learned how to manage your blood sugar and follow a diabetes meal plan. But then a cancer diagnosis disrupted your diabetes management. If you or a loved one faces this challenge, you are not alone. Nearly 1 in 5 people with cancer...
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Experimental drug to treat liver cancer shows evidence of activity with manageable side effects
A new drug that inhibits an enzyme playing a crucial role in cell division and growth has shown signs of anti-cancer activity with manageable side effects in liver cancer patients who have been treated unsuccessfully previously with up to three lines of treatment. Presenting the findings on Friday at the...
Scientists say routine test could detect those with high risk of blood cancer
A routine blood test may be able to detect patients who are at high risk of developing blood cancer, new research has found.The study, by scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy in France and presented at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain, found that blood samples could be used to identify those with a greater risk.Blood cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK with around 41,000 people diagnosed with the disease each year.The most common groups of blood cancer include leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.At present, blood samples are currently used...
Reading the Fine Print: How a Footnote on a CT Scan Led to an Unexpected Lung Cancer Diagnosis
A man shares how reading the footnote of a CT scan looking for heart disease alerted him to a mass in his right lung, leading to an unexpected diagnosis of lung cancer. Has anyone ever thought that reading the fine print of a document would save their life?. When David...
The use of DNA biomarkers for detecting early-stage HPV-positive oropharynx cancers has limitations
Oropharynx cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) have risen dramatically over the years, superseding tobacco use and heavy drinking as the primary driver of new cases. Fortunately, HPV-positive oropharynx cancers have an improved survival rate compared to other head and neck cancers, allowing for less intensive treatment options, especially if diagnosed at early stages.
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors work toward developing more personalized cancer care, a new study looks at whether lung cancer patients can miss a few days of radiation treatment and make them up with a higher dose.
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Early Introduction to Palliative Care Presentation: October 1, 2022
Integrating palliative care, or supportive care, may be just as important as the anti-cancer therapies a patient receives when their cancer team aims to improve their quality and quantity of life, according to an expert. In particular, palliative care can include mind-body modalities like yoga, exercise, acupuncture and nutritional interventions,...
Sailor diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer at 19 reveals the two symptoms he dismissed
A sailor who hiked and kayaked through his cancer treatment celebrated getting the all-clear by taking his final chemo tablet on top of Ben Nevis. Ciaran Daniel, 23, from Hull, was just 19 when he was told he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, an aggressive form of cancer that affects white blood cells.
How Chemotherapy and Diabetes Affect Each Other
Getting a diagnosis of cancer on top of having a chronic condition such as diabetes can feel like a blow. Chemotherapy is a treatment used for many types of cancer, and it can kill cancer cells that have spread, or metastasized, to various parts of the body. Learn more about the effects of chemotherapy on diabetes and steps that you can take to manage diabetes during chemotherapy.
My Experience with Hospital Cancer Care: Melanoma Diagnosis and Treatment
I never thought I’d be diagnosed with cancer, especially in the middle of a pandemic. In early 2020, I scheduled an appointment to visit a dermatologist in my primary care network. I had developed a bit of a scab on my arm that was not healing quickly. During my...
EXPLAINER: How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment
NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act. People searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of other factors before picking a plan. Currently, more than 14.5 million people get their health insurance through the ACA, commonly known as “Obamacare.” The number swelled during the coronavirus pandemic after Congress passed generous subsidies to make coverage more affordable. While most people have three or more options, about 8% of participants will choose from only two insurance carriers, a number that drops to one in rural counties across Alabama, Alaska, Arizona and Texas.
Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?
We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
How 'chameleon cancers' can change their colors to survive treatment
An international team of scientists has uncovered one of the mechanisms explaining how some leukemias evade treatment by changing their appearance and identity. Most children with the common blood cancer B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have benefitted from huge improvements in treatment over the last 50 years and nine in every 10 children diagnosed will now be cured.
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
