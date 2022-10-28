ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Health officials investigate mercury spill at South Jordan home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department said they are at a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday evening. The department told KSL that an environmental scientist was on the scene near 11720 Kings Crossing Way. Officials said it was a small amount of mercury in...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
osoblanco.org

Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained

Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system

Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
PARK CITY, UT
subletteexaminer.com

Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents

LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide

Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT

