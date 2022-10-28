Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Popular Taylorsville Halloween display, food drive to end after 18 years
A popular Halloween display that has helped bring in donations for the Utah Food Bank for years is sadly calling it quits.
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
KSLTV
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
KSLTV
Health officials investigate mercury spill at South Jordan home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department said they are at a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday evening. The department told KSL that an environmental scientist was on the scene near 11720 Kings Crossing Way. Officials said it was a small amount of mercury in...
osoblanco.org
Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained
Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
Costa Vida and Cafe Rio: which is best?
Is Cafe Rio better than Costa Vida? Best Mexican food in Utah
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
Family concerned after stranger attempts to kidnap teen outside Lehi corn maze
A Utah teenager said a stranger tried to kidnap her near the parking lot of a popular local corn maze Saturday night.
Police amp up road enforcement for Halloween
Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state took to the streets for speeding enforcement, DUI enforcement and neighborhood patrol to monitor safety on Halloween.
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah — Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
subletteexaminer.com
Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
kslnewsradio.com
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
KSLTV
Woman buying costume at Provo man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was booked...
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
utahstories.com
Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide
Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
Comments / 0