Silo of Screams brings Halloween horror to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Prepare for a fright on Halloween night. It's the last night anyone can enjoy some haunts at Silo of Screams in Temple. There are five different attractions, one being an insane asylum. The haunted attraction has been open every Friday and Saturday since the beginning of...
Cameron Herald
Trunk or Treat set for Monday
Cameron Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 on the downtown square at 1st and Central. The event is from 5-7 p.m. Over 22 businesses and organization have signed up to be decked out in Halloween style and hand out candy and goodies to the children in our community. Chamber member businesses may sign up for a spot in the square. Deadline is Oct. 27 at noon.
Williamson County Fair expects more sold-out shows during second-ever event
Scott Heselmeyer, president of the Williamson County Fair Association, said the addition of 'Tejano Night' to the fair's Friday entertainment lineup will likely fill the expo center's arena.
KWTX
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco celebrated its Día de los Muertos parade Saturday afternoon, running through University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park. The traditionally Mexican holiday is a time to remember and honor loved ones who’ve passed away. “It’s an opportunity to come together and commemorate people...
WacoTrib.com
Trick-or-treaters crowd Colcord Avenue in neighborhood tradition
A pair of T-Rex greet a trick-or-treater at the Halloween on Colcord event Monday, organized by the Sanger-Heights Neighborhood Association with a $7,500 grant from the city of Waco to block streets and provide security. A crowd of more than 2,000 enjoyed candy, food and kids activities along a four-block stretch of Colcord Avenue.
KWTX
Temple Police Department offers trick-or-treating tips amid nationwide reports of rainbow fentanyl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rainbow fentanyl pills that look similar to some forms of candy have parents like Lauren Young on high alert this Halloween. “They can pose as regular candy like little skittles so to kids they can look like skittles,” she said. Officer Martina Malone with the...
KBTX.com
Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Dia de Golf; Music to hotels' ears; Zoo bids; Gas prices down
The city of Waco is soliciting bids to build an education center and veterinary hospital at Cameron Park Zoo just off North Fourth Street, one of the projects included in a $14.5 million bond package voters approved in 2019. Cost estimates have jumped some 50% since the proposal went to...
KWTX
Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky
Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
KBTX.com
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Male teen fatally shot at College Station apartment complex: police
A 15-year-old male teen is dead after a shooting this weekend at an apartment complex, College Station police said.
KWTX
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Killeen ‘was going through an episode,’ witness says
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A witness who spoke with KWTX on Monday said he never felt threatened by the still-unnamed suspect that led police on a chase that eventually ended in a shooting involving police officers. Both the witness and Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble said the suspect did...
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $575,000
Country living but in Midway ISD! Presenting a recently built, five bedroom, four and a half bath with a three car oversized garage on a large one-acre lot! Midway ISD, minutes from Lake Waco. Open-concept living and kitchen for entertaining. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and tons of storage space. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Large main floor master suite with separate walk-in closets. Large master bath with split vanities and corner soaking tub. A second bedroom with a full bath is available on the main level as well as an office with a walk-in closet and half bath. The second level featured three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a second living area perfect for family movie nights. Upgraded, natural stone granite throughout this house in every bathroom and kitchen. The backyard oasis features a patio leading to a newly built in-ground pool with a spa! The lot is fully fenced and includes a large shed with power and lights for all your outdoor Move-in ready for entertaining and easy living. The joy of country living with the convenience of city life is at your fingertips! Call today to schedule a showing. This one won’t last long!
Temple, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Temple. The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Temple High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Temple High School on November 01, 2022, 16:30:00.
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Killeen
Killeen police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an armed man carjacked a victim
fox44news.com
Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents
Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
Round Rock High School under brief secure mode after student fight
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock High School was under a brief secure mode following a fight between students that occurred near the administrative office on Monday morning. On Oct. 31, RRHS was put under a brief secure mode, not a full lockdown, following a fight between two students in an administrator's office.
