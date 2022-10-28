ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

KCEN

Silo of Screams brings Halloween horror to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Prepare for a fright on Halloween night. It's the last night anyone can enjoy some haunts at Silo of Screams in Temple. There are five different attractions, one being an insane asylum. The haunted attraction has been open every Friday and Saturday since the beginning of...
TEMPLE, TX
Cameron Herald

Trunk or Treat set for Monday

Cameron Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 on the downtown square at 1st and Central. The event is from 5-7 p.m. Over 22 businesses and organization have signed up to be decked out in Halloween style and hand out candy and goodies to the children in our community. Chamber member businesses may sign up for a spot in the square. Deadline is Oct. 27 at noon.
CAMERON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Trick-or-treaters crowd Colcord Avenue in neighborhood tradition

A pair of T-Rex greet a trick-or-treater at the Halloween on Colcord event Monday, organized by the Sanger-Heights Neighborhood Association with a $7,500 grant from the city of Waco to block streets and provide security. A crowd of more than 2,000 enjoyed candy, food and kids activities along a four-block stretch of Colcord Avenue.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky

Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
KBTX.com

Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $575,000

Country living but in Midway ISD! Presenting a recently built, five bedroom, four and a half bath with a three car oversized garage on a large one-acre lot! Midway ISD, minutes from Lake Waco. Open-concept living and kitchen for entertaining. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and tons of storage space. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Large main floor master suite with separate walk-in closets. Large master bath with split vanities and corner soaking tub. A second bedroom with a full bath is available on the main level as well as an office with a walk-in closet and half bath. The second level featured three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a second living area perfect for family movie nights. Upgraded, natural stone granite throughout this house in every bathroom and kitchen. The backyard oasis features a patio leading to a newly built in-ground pool with a spa! The lot is fully fenced and includes a large shed with power and lights for all your outdoor Move-in ready for entertaining and easy living. The joy of country living with the convenience of city life is at your fingertips! Call today to schedule a showing. This one won’t last long!
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents

Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
WACO, TX

