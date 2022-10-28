ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

Baylor OC Jeff Grimes Named as Auburn Coaching Target

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been one of the top coordinators in college football over the last couple of years as the Baylor play-caller, and it has garnered him plenty of attention. Now, with Auburn firing Bryan Harsin on Monday, there is gonna be a whole new crop of...
WACO, TX
Baylor wins in Lubbock for first time since 1990

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The streak is broken and the Bears did it against their former coach. Joey McGuire’s squad held Baylor early in the game but an interception by Devin Lemear turned the tides in the Bears favor and they didn’t look back. Baylor scored 21-unanswered points and each team traded scores until […]
WACO, TX
Jimbo Fisher's Decision to Sit Conner Weigman Until Now is Mind Boggling

College Station inches closer to chasing Jimbo Fisher out of Aggieland with each passing Saturday. Before Texas A&M fans break out their pitchforks, let's take a chill pill. The possibility of missing a bowl game isn't dire enough to warrant his massive buyout. Sure, it's disappointing, given the high expectations the Aggies had going into the season, but it's not worth $86 million.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Baylor LB Matt Jones Calls Texas Tech Fans ‘Fake Fans’

Baylor beat Texas Tech 45-17 on Saturday night Lubbock, but the final score does not do the game justice. Baylor only held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter, before the Bears scored 21-unanswered points to end the game and seal the huge victory. And after the game, at least...
LUBBOCK, TX
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas Tech football: Quick thoughts on disappointing loss to Baylor

Full disclosure, I try not to blog when I’m angry. And after Saturday night’s 45-17 pants wetting by the Texas Tech football team at the hands of Baylor, I was fuming. There’s no other program in the Big 12 that I hate losing to more than Baylor. Part of it is that when I was a student, Baylor was the laughingstock of the conference and I came of age as a Tech fan believing the saying that I once saw on a bumper sticker in Lubbock: I’d rather be on probation than lose to Baylor.
LUBBOCK, TX
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
THORNDALE, TX
Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions

For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
WACO, TX
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
TEMPLE, TX

