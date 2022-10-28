Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor OC Jeff Grimes Named as Auburn Coaching Target
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been one of the top coordinators in college football over the last couple of years as the Baylor play-caller, and it has garnered him plenty of attention. Now, with Auburn firing Bryan Harsin on Monday, there is gonna be a whole new crop of...
Baylor wins in Lubbock for first time since 1990
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The streak is broken and the Bears did it against their former coach. Joey McGuire’s squad held Baylor early in the game but an interception by Devin Lemear turned the tides in the Bears favor and they didn’t look back. Baylor scored 21-unanswered points and each team traded scores until […]
Red Raiders Offense Falters as Tech Loses to Baylor Bears
The Red Raiders offense was stifled early and often as Behren Morton and Zach Kittley couldn't get anything going all night.
Jimbo Fisher's Decision to Sit Conner Weigman Until Now is Mind Boggling
College Station inches closer to chasing Jimbo Fisher out of Aggieland with each passing Saturday. Before Texas A&M fans break out their pitchforks, let's take a chill pill. The possibility of missing a bowl game isn't dire enough to warrant his massive buyout. Sure, it's disappointing, given the high expectations the Aggies had going into the season, but it's not worth $86 million.
The Baylor Bears We Were Promised Showed Up Against Texas Tech
Bears finally looked like Big 12 contenders in blowout victory in Lubbock.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor LB Matt Jones Calls Texas Tech Fans ‘Fake Fans’
Baylor beat Texas Tech 45-17 on Saturday night Lubbock, but the final score does not do the game justice. Baylor only held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter, before the Bears scored 21-unanswered points to end the game and seal the huge victory. And after the game, at least...
KBTX.com
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
Texas Tech football: Quick thoughts on disappointing loss to Baylor
Full disclosure, I try not to blog when I’m angry. And after Saturday night’s 45-17 pants wetting by the Texas Tech football team at the hands of Baylor, I was fuming. There’s no other program in the Big 12 that I hate losing to more than Baylor. Part of it is that when I was a student, Baylor was the laughingstock of the conference and I came of age as a Tech fan believing the saying that I once saw on a bumper sticker in Lubbock: I’d rather be on probation than lose to Baylor.
The Toxicity of Jimbo Fisher
In Lead Columnist Kyle Golik's Sunday Feature, he looks at the downfalls of Jimbo Fisher on and off the field...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reacts to Texas A&M's latest loss: 'Came up 1 play short'
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday night, 31-28 to Ole Miss. Fisher elected to start freshman Conner Weigman for the first time this season, and the Aggies started strong on offense, but couldn’t sustain it as Ole Miss churned out 390 rushing yards.
Did you win this jackpot? $500,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Waco
If you're looking for something to celebrate alongside this rainy weather in North Texas as October is winding down, you can look to the Dallas Cowboys, maybe even the Dallas Mavericks, but you can for sure look towards Waco and it's not because of the Baylor Bears.
KBTX.com
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
After Months of Prep, Haunted Driveway Back in Copperas Cove, Texas
They call themselves the 'Boo Crew', and the product of all their hard work is only available on Halloween night. This year will also be their last for the display, so the Boo Crew wants to go out with a bang. The creative director of the ‘haunted driveway’ in Copperas...
KBTX.com
Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
Killeen ISD wins grant to replace school buses with electric vehicles
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will be doing their part to clear the air in Texas soon. The district has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program. KISD will be awarded 25 electric buses, as well as $9,875,000 to improve the...
Round Rock High School under brief secure mode after student fight
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock High School was under a brief secure mode following a fight between students that occurred near the administrative office on Monday morning. On Oct. 31, RRHS was put under a brief secure mode, not a full lockdown, following a fight between two students in an administrator's office.
WacoTrib.com
Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions
For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
fox44news.com
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
