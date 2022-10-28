ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Thomas More Society honors former Catholic Charities CEO

The St. Thomas More Society gathered at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in North Beach for its annual Red Mass on Oct. 20, celebrated by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, and also honored the 2022 St. Thomas More award recipient, Jilma Meneses, Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services for the State of Washington.
Fire at home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset injures two

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire injured two people Friday morning, including an elderly resident who was hospitalized in critical condition, at a home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood, officials said.The one-alarm blaze was reported about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, where a garage fire spread to the home, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.The elderly resident was rescued by firefighters, treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital. The second person was assisted in escaping the fire and suffered minor injuries, Baxter said.The cause of the fire was still under investigation later Friday.
