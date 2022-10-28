SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire injured two people Friday morning, including an elderly resident who was hospitalized in critical condition, at a home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood, officials said.The one-alarm blaze was reported about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, where a garage fire spread to the home, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.The elderly resident was rescued by firefighters, treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital. The second person was assisted in escaping the fire and suffered minor injuries, Baxter said.The cause of the fire was still under investigation later Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO