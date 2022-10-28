YUBA CITY – A Yuba City resident's cat is under strict quarantine after the bat it was found playing with tested positive for rabies, officials say. Yuba City officials say, on Oct. 24, the cat was found playing with the live bat on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court. Animal Services staff came and collected the bat and tested it for rabies. The bat was found to be rabid, officials say. Due to the positive test, the cat will now be under a strict 30-day quarantine. Officials say the incident is an important reminder for residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO