Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Counterfeit credit cards, manufactured weapon, loitering
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 19. Daniel Edward Paita, 35, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
Auburn incident report: 28 arrests in 20 days, including 8 DUIs
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Shaun William Isaac Burton, 28, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit on the 300 block of Grass Valley Highway.
Dixon middle school student arrested for having gun on campus
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon Police said a report that a student had a gun on campus led to an arrest on Monday. Just after 11 a.m., officers went to John Knight Middle School, and they, along with the school resource officer, found the student the report was about. According to police, the student was […]
Auburn Elks Public Safety Awards & Dinner to be held Nov. 17
Auburn Elks will hold its 37th annual Public Safety Awards & Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event honors public safety personnel from several Auburn-area and Placer County agencies. Here is the list of winners, as designated by each agency:. Auburn City Fire Department: Engineer Alex Lawton. Auburn Police Department:...
Armed robbery Saturday in Lincoln Hills being investigated
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Saturday in which a suspect pulled a knife and demanded money inside a victim’s Sun City Lincoln Hills house. The victim was not injured during the incident, according to the Lincoln Police Department. The suspect took the victim’s cash, checks, credit cards, cell phone and driver’s license, according to Lincoln Police.
Placer Reset, an extension of the Auburn nonprofit Forgotten Soldier Program, extends a helping hand to first responders in need
Veda says he was “just walking by” the blue building on Lincoln Way several months ago when he saw the sign for the Forgotten Soldier Program. It wasn’t the first time Veda walked by. Finally one day, he approached the front door and entered. Donna Arz, Ph.D,...
Man arrested in Auburn for illegal firearm possession after self-inflicted gunshot
A man was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 1:35 a.m. regarding a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the 10-day Arrest Log, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Highway 49.
Lincoln retirement community on alert after armed robbery
LINCOLN (CBS13) – A man held an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint during a recent home-invasion robbery, according to police.Lincoln police say it happened Saturday night inside the retirement community Sun City Lincoln Hills. The suspect had allegedly told the victim, his child's ball was in her yard.Neighbors told CBS13 the suspect tried that same ploy with everyone -- a couple even called the police. The suspect seemed determined until someone opened their door.Resident Sue O'Laughlin recounted how Saturday's harrowing night started with a simple yet odd greeting at the woman's door."He came to the front door, and he said, 'His...
Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Furnishing alcohol to minor, imitation firearm, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. April 2. Ryan Heath Stanphill, 38, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant at Thunder Valley Casino. Oct....
Man claims he needs to retrieve a child’s ball and ends up robbing an elderly woman, police say
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — An 89-year-old woman was robbed after she let someone inside her home who claimed they would “retrieve a ball” from her backyard, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department. After 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said they received a report of a robbery in the area of Lariat Loop. […]
Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church
A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
Bomb threat cleared at Davis school
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department investigated a possible threat at Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High on Friday, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. At 11:37 a.m. the district announced the campus is safe and the shelter in place order was lifted. The district said that a note in a boy’s […]
Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
Yuba City cat found playing with bat that later tested positive for rabies
YUBA CITY – A Yuba City resident's cat is under strict quarantine after the bat it was found playing with tested positive for rabies, officials say. Yuba City officials say, on Oct. 24, the cat was found playing with the live bat on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court. Animal Services staff came and collected the bat and tested it for rabies. The bat was found to be rabid, officials say. Due to the positive test, the cat will now be under a strict 30-day quarantine. Officials say the incident is an important reminder for residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date.
14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
Pastor offers services of hope after 14-year-old killed in North Highlands shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A North Highlands father and faith leader is offering his services of hope after a 14-year-old was killed in his community. Abe Daniel, the senior pastor of Trinity Life Center, calls the tragedy heartbreaking, and he plans to join efforts with city leaders and law enforcement to stop this from happening again.
Sacramento vehicle-to-vehicle shooting leaves one dead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one man is dead following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:54 p.m. a two-round ShotSpotter Activation occurred in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office, and a few moments later […]
