Idaho State

105.5 The Fan

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Utah Is One of The Safest States In America

Since moving to the area at the end of August, I have never been somewhere or have been doing something that I haven't felt safe. Our friends over at WalletHub put in the work to figure out how safe each state is in their "2022's Safest States in America" and here's how they did it "WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate".
UTAH STATE
105.5 The Fan

5 Painful Stories Of Cuffing Season Fails In Idaho

First, let me say that dating in 2022 sounds complicated. I'm not talking about just technology either, that's a given. But to me, at least, it seems that the entire dating landscape is different than it was even a few years ago. I'm only 35 but I can certainly tell you that dating 10 years ago, at least in my opinion, was way better. While technology is the easy blame for today's bad dating, that's too easy.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Surprising Pick For Best Movie to Watch on Halloween

It's the weekend of Halloween and people across the country will be cozying up this weekend, getting into the spirit of Halloween with their favorite horror flick. There's nothing quite like it either; watching a solid scary movie during the Halloween season is no different than watching your favorite Christmas movie in December.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism

You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]

Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed

One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country

We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

President Biden and Micron Diss Boise For Big New York Moment

President Biden is all about Boise-based Micron, but he will not be visiting Idaho soon. The president will visit New York state on Thursday to celebrate his CHIPs and Science Act. The facility in upstate New York is rumored to be the largest semiconductor facility in the country. We are still determining if Micron cheerleader Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be at the president's side.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

ABOUT

ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

