The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Are You Brave Enough to Hike Through a Haunted Forest in Idaho?
There are some amazing hikes in Idaho for anyone and everyone. Easy hikes, hard hikes, lush hikes, desert hikes, waterside hikes, mountain hikes, valley hikes, you name it, we have have the hiking trails in the great gem state. America has over 60,000 miles of trails and I feel like half of them are in Idaho.
6 Halloween Candies That Should Be Idaho’s Favorite But Aren’t
Happy Halloween! Preparing for Halloween this year I learned that Idaho is actually ranked as one of the Top "Sweet Toothed" States in America. But in my research, I also found out what Idaho's favorite candy is... and it's probably not what you're expecting. You might be expecting something like...
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
Idahoans Can Explore Giant, Iconic Nut This Halloween in Caldwell
It's spooky season in the Treasure Valley and at this point, having an iconic photo opportunity in town on Halloween is just icing on the cake. We all know Mr. Peanut and the world-famous peanut-shaped car that he is often photographed with, right? Well, tonight you can see the vehicle for yourself! It's just as amazing as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile!
Utah Is One of The Safest States In America
Since moving to the area at the end of August, I have never been somewhere or have been doing something that I haven't felt safe. Our friends over at WalletHub put in the work to figure out how safe each state is in their "2022's Safest States in America" and here's how they did it "WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate".
5 Painful Stories Of Cuffing Season Fails In Idaho
First, let me say that dating in 2022 sounds complicated. I'm not talking about just technology either, that's a given. But to me, at least, it seems that the entire dating landscape is different than it was even a few years ago. I'm only 35 but I can certainly tell you that dating 10 years ago, at least in my opinion, was way better. While technology is the easy blame for today's bad dating, that's too easy.
Inside Idaho Castles, Some Are Cooler Inside Than Out!
When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, the medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state. Did you know for example that you could rent...
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell
October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
Quirky and Unusual Facts Most People Don’t Know About Idaho
Outsiders might not think so, but Idaho rocks, ya'll. Our pistol-shaped Gem State has a storied history and culture all its own. In celebration of our state's one-of-a-kind otherness, we're sharing our best-loved quirks and unusual Idaho facts. For instance, did you know our Gem State is three times the...
The Powerful Connection Between Teens, Halloween, and Patriotism in Idaho
It was Halloween 2018 when Chesapeake, Newport News, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach banned teens ages 13 and up from trick-or-treating. Virginia teens caught breaking the law could face the following consequences:. $25-$100 fines. Up to six months in jail. Up to 30 days in jail & up to $100...
Idaho is Home to 11 of the Greatest Winter Playgrounds in America
The days are getting shorter. The temperatures are getting colder. Snow is already falling at some of Idaho’s mountain resorts. Winter adventures are right around the corner!. With another change in seasons on the way, the USA Today is on a mission to find the best of the best...
Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]
Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
Controversial Political Figure Endorses Bundy for Idaho Governor
Pardoned in 2020 by Donald Trump, Roger Stone has long been a polarizing political consultant and lobbyist. Just weeks ago, the January 6th Committee shared footage of Stone who appeared to have knowledge of the insurrection ahead of time and labeled him as "central" to their investigation. Now, Roger Stone...
Insidious Inflation Impacting Idahoans Ability To Enjoy Holidays
Regardless of which political party is in power leading up to the midterms or presidential elections, Americans have grown custom to a price reduction of goods. In the old days, gas prices would drop right before the November elections leading to a reward for the party responsible for the price break.
Ikea, Amusement Parks, Common Sense and More Needed In The Boise Area
I wasn't sure what I was getting into when I asked "What do you think is MISSING from the Treasure Valley?" Angeline Caza said it best with the first comment on the Facebook post "You just opened a can of worms...". I think its a can of worms that needs to be open right?
Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country
We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
President Biden and Micron Diss Boise For Big New York Moment
President Biden is all about Boise-based Micron, but he will not be visiting Idaho soon. The president will visit New York state on Thursday to celebrate his CHIPs and Science Act. The facility in upstate New York is rumored to be the largest semiconductor facility in the country. We are still determining if Micron cheerleader Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be at the president's side.
