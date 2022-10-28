ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lennox, SD

Festival of Lights brings hundreds to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just Halloween being celebrated in Sioux Falls this weekend — the Hindu holiday of Diwali also drew in a crowd to downtown Sioux Falls. The Hindu Temple of Siouxland hosted the Festival of Lights celebration at the Multicultural Center this evening.
Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Halloween, some people got a head start on trick-or-treating at “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” in central Sioux Falls. Halloween decorations, many resembling different horror movies, fill a yard in central Sioux Falls ahead of Halloween. It’s something the Keller family has been putting on for five years in honor of Grandma Lu, who died in 2020.
Frights and fun set for Halloween weekend in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D (KELO) — Whether you are a die-hard spooky lover, or would rather enjoy some family friendly events, Yankton will have an array of activities for everyone to enjoy this Halloween weekend. Our first stop of the day is at the Mead Cultural Education Center. It will be...
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 30th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are opening up their doors to trick-or-treaters. Kids are invited to wear their costumes and visit participating downtown businesses that are handing-out candy from 1-3 p.m. ZooBoo at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls includes hundreds of painted...
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
Where to find big Halloween displays in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a weekend filled with Halloween fun around KELOLAND. For a third year now, a Sioux Falls development is putting on a contest to help you find some of the most festively spooky houses in town. “This is all lit up after dark,...
More ghost kitchens pop up in Sioux Falls

A handful of new ghost kitchens have opened in Sioux Falls in recent months, offering chicken tender sandwiches, quesadillas, grilled cheese sandwiches and a new style of pizza for the market. Diners will find these offerings online through delivery services such as DoorDash and Grubhub, and some of the menu...
Warm weather will soon return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change. Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.
Multiple agencies battle bale fire near Swan Lake

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to a bale fire in South Central Turner County over the weekend. Hurley Fire says it happened near Swan Lake on Sunday. The department posted this video of the scene to its Facebook page. Viborg, Centerville, and Davis Fire, along...
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls. A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.
High school football playoffs kickoff in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa high school football playoffs have kicked off, with plenty of teams in northwestern Iowa having favorable home matches to begin the chase to Cedar Falls. Click the video player above to view first round action!
Smith Visiting Yankton

South Dakota Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Jamie Smith will be visiting Yankton on Tuesday. Smith, who is running against incumbent Governor Kristi Noem, will be at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House located at 233 Broadway Avenue from 3-4 on Tuesday. Jay Williams, the Vice Chairperson for the Yankton Democratic Party says...
Lake County poised to have first female sheriff

Chief Deputy Sarina Talich is poised to become one of South Dakota’s first female sheriffs if the Lake County Commission acts on Tuesday to approve her appointment to fill the vacancy which Sheriff Tim Walburg created with his notice of retirement. “I love it here,” Talich told commissioners in...
Gunshots fired at Halloween party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also investigating gunshots following a Halloween party. Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning a large group of people had left a building near 6th Street and West Avenue. An officer monitoring the crowd heard several gunshots. Police later found 14...
Noem will host rallies with Gabbard and Youngkin

Gov. Kristi Noem will host campaign rallies Wednesday with former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, but Noem’s campaign said she will not attend a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on Thursday in Sioux City. Trump will appear with Iowa Republican...
Minnesota high school football hit section semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football playoffs are in full swing in Minnesota, with section semifinal matchups going down all across the state. Click the video player above to view local highlights and scores.
