SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change. Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO