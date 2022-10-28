Oh Halloween, how we love thee. Each and every year, the Treasure Valley gets real "spooky" in honor of "Spooky Season" and we are totally here for the festivities. There are some things very unique to Boise for Halloween. One of these things is Harrison Boulevard. For whatever reason, since our parents were kids and even beyond then--this infamous Boise street has been THE place to trick or treat. Not only do city officials shut down the street to car traffic so that kids and families can comfortably stroll the row of historic homes, but the homes on that street know that they have a duty to uphold. Consider it a challenge for many of these homes to out do one another in an attempt to be the most festive--and that is a heavy load to bear for the many trick or treaters that are on their way with HIGH expectations!

BOISE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO