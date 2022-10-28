Read full article on original website
“Recovery is Possible”
Through Bridgeway, the Recovery-Oriented System of Care, or ROSC, is a coordinated network of community-based services that come together to better serve individuals recovering from a substance use disorder. System of Care Coordinator serving McDonough and Fulton Counties, Jeff McFadden, shares recovery is possible:. “With ROSC we promote multiple pathways...
muddyrivernews.com
United Way of Adams County announces implementation of Community Needs Plan
QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County, Blessing Health System and the Adams County Health Department completed a community needs assessment in late 2021. This assessment, along with a facilitated compression planning session, was used to develop a three-year community needs plan. “This assessment is intended to inform...
khqa.com
Santa's Zephyr Express chugs back for 5th year
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — All aboard!. Santa's Zephyr Express is returning for its fifth year to help usher in the holiday season. Families are invited to join Santa who will be riding the Zephyr from Quincy to Macomb on Friday, December 2, 2022. Kriss Kringle and his helpers will...
muddyrivernews.com
Moving to downtown location ‘much better fit’ for Codex Books; owner plans to offer breakfast, lunch menu
QUINCY — Alex Craig is much happier now that his bookstore has moved downtown. Codex Books opened Oct. 1 in the former Kirlin’s Hallmark building at 532 Maine after first moving in May 2021 into the Quincy Books and Toys location next to Hobby Lobby, 3800 Broadway, in the Quincy Commons Shopping Center.
theproxyreport.com
Macomb gym named best place to workout in town
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Best Gym in Macomb was awarded to Mactown fitness, a CrossFit style gym located in Macomb Illinois. Mactown offers memberships that include classes taught by licensed trainers. Personal training and consultation sessions are also available to focus on specific needs. Mactown trainer and coach Hanna Skitson said the gym has a lot of options on the activities members can participate in.
muddyrivernews.com
Guide Dogs of America fundraiser dance set for Saturday at Machinist Lodge
QUINCY — Machinists Lodge 822’s annual fundraiser for Guide Dogs of America is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the lodge, 2929 N. Fifth. This event is open to all age groups. It will include a silent auction, raffles, prizes and food. Music will be provided by Smudge from 8 p.m.-midnight.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Celebration of Success’ casts spotlight on positives connected with Unit 4 schools
MENDON, Ill. — The Unit 4 Foundation is one of those behind-the-scenes groups that bolsters a community school system by strengthening the programs and educational resources available to its students. The foundation steps out in the open once every two years with its “Celebration of Success” that honors the...
muddyrivernews.com
Action Brown County recognized for revitalization efforts at Illinois Main Street conference
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The office of Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Joi Cuartero Austin, senior program officer for economic vitality at Main Street America, gave out 14 awards — 10 recognitions for program efforts, two for outstanding volunteers and one each for board member and volunteer of the year — on Oct. 19.
muddyrivernews.com
Birth to Five Illinois designed to address early childhood gaps in Fulton, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler counties
The state of Illinois has partnered with the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies to build an equity-driven statewide regional early childhood system called Birth to Five Illinois that will amplify family, provider and community voices in the state policy-making process and give local and state leaders a more accurate understanding of the gaps in each region.
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
muddyrivernews.com
Tanner to receive first Distinguished Alumni award Friday night during Night to Dream Big Gala
QUINCY – Ryan Jude Tanner will receive the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award during the Night to Dream Big Gala on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ambiance. The Night to Dream Big Gala is the largest fundraising event in the Quincy Public Schools Foundation’s annual campaign, which was launched Sept. 14 and runs through Jan. 13. The fundraising goal is $200,000. This year’s Dream Big campaign is chaired by QHS alumni Todd and Michelle Moore from the Class of 1982.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association to present choral production Kaleidoscope on Saturday
QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association’s 75th anniversary season continues with the choral production “Kaleidoscope” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Salem Church. The Symphony Chorus, conducted by Phyllis Robertson, performs the highly original “A Little Jazz Mass” by Bob Chilcott. Accompanied by piano,...
muddyrivernews.com
November Arty Party at Hannibal Arts Council inspired by nature
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A “Distant Mountain Landscape: Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. Participants will create a misty mountain and lake landscape using acrylic paint on a 16-inch by 20-inch canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies are provided. Project leader will be Priscilla Mehaffy.
khqa.com
muddyrivernews.com
Former Quincy High School principal to receive Dream Big Award during Friday night gala
QUINCY – Longtime Quincy High School principal Dick Heitholt will be posthumously recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Dream Big Award during the Night to Dream Big Gala on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ambiance. The Night to Dream Big Gala is the largest fundraising event in the...
977wmoi.com
Macomb, IL Student Elected to National FFA Office
An Illinois college student elected to a National FFA officer position. Gracie Murphy of Macomb will serve as Eastern Region Vice President. It’s been a whirlwind for her as she just finished her term as Illinois FFA secretary last June, started college at SIU and now elected to a National FFA office.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department awarded Illinois Department of Transportation traffic enforcement grant
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department recently was awarded a Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. The program focuses on high-visibility enforcement and strategies aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries by reducing traffic crashes. In a press release, Det. Gabe Vanderbol said, “We’re...
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 21-27, 2022
CLEESEN,LINDSEY N (35 of Macomb, IL) Hancock County Warrant, McDonough County Warrant. STONE,CHEYENNE J (40 of Addison, NY) Hancock County Warrant. PHILLIPS,ARTHUR L (60 of Nauvoo, IL) Sentenced to DOC. WATKINS,JESSICA N (34 of West Point, IL) Hancock County Warrant. MCELROY,AARON A (45 of Plymouth, IL) McDonough County Warrant. 10/22/2022.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County budget to increase three percent, tax rate to remain flat
QUINCY — Voters head to the polls on Nov. 8 and there will be some new faces on the Adams County Board who are sworn in on Dec. 1. But the ones who are leaving the board, or may lose their re-election bids, will still have one job to do.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 27, 2022
Mattie Tjaden (25) Clayton, IL for expired registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC. 122. Larry D. Mason (62) 1016 N. 14th, Quincy for operating uninsured and improper lane usage. 153. Cleo M. Lamb (66) 1303 State Apt. E, Quincy for suspended registratoin. NTA 125. Kara E. Wade (33) 642 Harrison...
