QUINCY – Ryan Jude Tanner will receive the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award during the Night to Dream Big Gala on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ambiance. The Night to Dream Big Gala is the largest fundraising event in the Quincy Public Schools Foundation’s annual campaign, which was launched Sept. 14 and runs through Jan. 13. The fundraising goal is $200,000. This year’s Dream Big campaign is chaired by QHS alumni Todd and Michelle Moore from the Class of 1982.

QUINCY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO