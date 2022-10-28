ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

“Recovery is Possible”

Through Bridgeway, the Recovery-Oriented System of Care, or ROSC, is a coordinated network of community-based services that come together to better serve individuals recovering from a substance use disorder. System of Care Coordinator serving McDonough and Fulton Counties, Jeff McFadden, shares recovery is possible:. “With ROSC we promote multiple pathways...
MONMOUTH, IL
muddyrivernews.com

United Way of Adams County announces implementation of Community Needs Plan

QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County, Blessing Health System and the Adams County Health Department completed a community needs assessment in late 2021. This assessment, along with a facilitated compression planning session, was used to develop a three-year community needs plan. “This assessment is intended to inform...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Santa's Zephyr Express chugs back for 5th year

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — All aboard!. Santa's Zephyr Express is returning for its fifth year to help usher in the holiday season. Families are invited to join Santa who will be riding the Zephyr from Quincy to Macomb on Friday, December 2, 2022. Kriss Kringle and his helpers will...
MACOMB, IL
theproxyreport.com

Macomb gym named best place to workout in town

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Best Gym in Macomb was awarded to Mactown fitness, a CrossFit style gym located in Macomb Illinois. Mactown offers memberships that include classes taught by licensed trainers. Personal training and consultation sessions are also available to focus on specific needs. Mactown trainer and coach Hanna Skitson said the gym has a lot of options on the activities members can participate in.
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Guide Dogs of America fundraiser dance set for Saturday at Machinist Lodge

QUINCY — Machinists Lodge 822’s annual fundraiser for Guide Dogs of America is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the lodge, 2929 N. Fifth. This event is open to all age groups. It will include a silent auction, raffles, prizes and food. Music will be provided by Smudge from 8 p.m.-midnight.
muddyrivernews.com

Birth to Five Illinois designed to address early childhood gaps in Fulton, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler counties

The state of Illinois has partnered with the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies to build an equity-driven statewide regional early childhood system called Birth to Five Illinois that will amplify family, provider and community voices in the state policy-making process and give local and state leaders a more accurate understanding of the gaps in each region.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Tanner to receive first Distinguished Alumni award Friday night during Night to Dream Big Gala

QUINCY – Ryan Jude Tanner will receive the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award during the Night to Dream Big Gala on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ambiance. The Night to Dream Big Gala is the largest fundraising event in the Quincy Public Schools Foundation’s annual campaign, which was launched Sept. 14 and runs through Jan. 13. The fundraising goal is $200,000. This year’s Dream Big campaign is chaired by QHS alumni Todd and Michelle Moore from the Class of 1982.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

November Arty Party at Hannibal Arts Council inspired by nature

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A “Distant Mountain Landscape: Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. Participants will create a misty mountain and lake landscape using acrylic paint on a 16-inch by 20-inch canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies are provided. Project leader will be Priscilla Mehaffy.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

7 sentenced in Operation Icy Road

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people have been sentenced to federal prison as part of Operation Icy Road. The individuals were arrested by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The following people were sentenced on October 28, 2022:. Jeanna M. Rechkemmer, 32, of Bushnell, IL was sentenced to 135 months...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Macomb, IL Student Elected to National FFA Office

An Illinois college student elected to a National FFA officer position. Gracie Murphy of Macomb will serve as Eastern Region Vice President. It’s been a whirlwind for her as she just finished her term as Illinois FFA secretary last June, started college at SIU and now elected to a National FFA office.
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 21-27, 2022

CLEESEN,LINDSEY N (35 of Macomb, IL) Hancock County Warrant, McDonough County Warrant. STONE,CHEYENNE J (40 of Addison, NY) Hancock County Warrant. PHILLIPS,ARTHUR L (60 of Nauvoo, IL) Sentenced to DOC. WATKINS,JESSICA N (34 of West Point, IL) Hancock County Warrant. MCELROY,AARON A (45 of Plymouth, IL) McDonough County Warrant. 10/22/2022.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 27, 2022

Mattie Tjaden (25) Clayton, IL for expired registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC. 122. Larry D. Mason (62) 1016 N. 14th, Quincy for operating uninsured and improper lane usage. 153. Cleo M. Lamb (66) 1303 State Apt. E, Quincy for suspended registratoin. NTA 125. Kara E. Wade (33) 642 Harrison...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy