ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Everything we know about Paul Pelosi’s attack: What was behind the ‘targeted’ assault?

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLNLA_0iqEvLZL00

Nancy Pelosi ’s husband Paul was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at his San Francisco home early on Friday, authorities say.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott named the suspect as David Depape at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

He will be charged with attempted homicide, elder abuse and burglary, Mr Scott said.

He said police officers were called to the house and allegedly witnessed the intruder assault Mr Pelosi with a hammer.

Mr Pelosi has been taken to hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery,  the House Speaker ’s spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement.

Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, the spokesman said.

The Associated Press reported that the couple’s home was specifically targeted.

Before the assault occurred, the intruder reportedly confronted Mr Pelosi shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Mr Hammill added.

While it’s unclear what the assailant’s motive is, national security officials and law enforcement have been warning for some time about an increased threat of political violence leading into the midterm elections .

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade , Nicholas John Roske was arrested near the home of Brett Kavanaugh in June armed with a handgun, a knife, pepper spray and burglary tools.

Mr Roske later told police he wanted to kill the conservative justice, and has been charged with attempted murder.

In July, a man armed with a pistol was arrested near Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s home in Seattle after he allegedly yelled racist death threats at the congresswoman, who was home with her husband at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dzXa_0iqEvLZL00

The Department of Justice is also investigating a string of violent threats towards election workers ahead of the 8 November poll.

During her 35-year career in the House of Representatives, Ms Pelosi has been a lightning rod for attacks from her political opponents.

Attack ads by Republican candidates often seek to demonise the 82-year-old, who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president.

Security issues at Pelosi’s home

Ms Pelosi’s $6m home in an exclusive neighbourhood of San Francisco has been a frequent target of protests and vandalism in recent years.

In September 2020, a man filmed himself defecating on the driveway of Ms Pelosi’s home before posting it to YouTube, the New York Post reported.

“That was for President Trump,” he said after walking off camera.

The man, described in some reports as a “homeless YouTube star”, was detained by Bay Area Rapid Transit Police, after a request from the Capitol Police department.

On New Year’s Day 2021, the Pelosis awoke to find a severed pig’s head and red paint spilled over her driveway, according to TMZ .

Unknown assailants had spraypainted “2K” in an apparent reference to stimulus checks, along with the words “cancel rent” and “we want everything”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nivUX_0iqEvLZL00

In May, pro-choice activists from the group Ruth Sent Us targeted the Speaker’s home , demanding action on abortion rights after the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision on Roe v Wade.

They accused Ms Pelosi of “careless and cowardly” leadership in the face of the Republican Party’s “scorched earth strategy.”

The couple have lived at the address, situated in Ms Pelosi’s 12th Congressional district of California, since 2007.

Suspect shouted ‘where is Nancy?’

San Francisco police say they were called to the Pelosi residence early on Friday where they found David Depape, a 42-year-old resident of Berkeley, California, threatening Mr Pelosi with a hammer.

Police chief Bill Scott told reporters at a press conference on Friday that the suspect “pulled the hammer away from Paul and violently attacked him with it”.

“Our officers immediately tackled the suspect disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid,” he said.

Two of Mr Depape’s relatives told CNN he was originally from British Columbia, Canada, and moved to California about 20 years ago.

CNN reported that Mr Depape raged on a since-deleted Facebook account about the 2020 election being stolen, made transphobic statements, and linked to false conspiracy theories about Covid vaccines being deadly.

He also falsely claimed that George Floyd’s death was due to a drug overdose.

Mr Depape’s associates in California told CNN that he had made a living selling hemp bracelets. They said he had grown increasingly radicalised and “out of touch with reality” in recent years,

Mr Scott said the suspect is being held at the San Francisco County Jail and will be arraigned on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and “several several other additional felonies”.

Hate from the right

Footage released by the January 6 committee at their final hearing in October showed Ms Pelosi huddled with lawmakers inside the Capitol as rioters breached the building.

At one point, a visibly angered Ms Pelosi says of President Donald Trump: “I’m gonna punch him out.”

Never one to waver from a fight, Ms Pelosi is Republican’s favourite election year villain.

During her first term as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011, Republicans spent $65m on ads targeting the California Congresswoman in the lead up to the 2010 midterms, according to an analysis from the Campaign Media Analysis Group .

Since she regained the Speaker’s gavel in 2019, Republicans have sought to tie their Democratic opponents closely to the Ms Pelosi due to the toxicity of her brand on the right in House and Senate races across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYaN7_0iqEvLZL00

In 2019, Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed support for Ms Pelosi’s execution in a Facebook Live video, according to CNN .

“She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason,” Ms Greene said of Pelosi.

“She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government.

“And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

When called to testify about the remarks during a hearing challenging her candidacy for re-election , Ms Greene said she couldn’t recall making the statements.

Amid heightened security fears after the Capitol riots, Ms Pelosi insisted on installing metal detectors to screen members entering the House chamber.

When Ms Pelosi made a controversial trip to Taiwan in August, House Republican Matt Gaetz said he didn’t believe in “photo op foreign policy”.

Nancy Pelosi’s net wealth is estimated to be $110m, mostly derived from stock trades made by her husband.

Paul Pelosi’s DUI

In May, Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested for drunk-driving after his Porsche was hit by a Jeep in a late-night  collision in Napa.

A criminal complaint stated that Mr Pelosi was operating his vehicle “while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence”.

Both vehicles sustained serious damage in the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVnV2_0iqEvLZL00

Mr Pelosi spent two nights in jail. In July, he was sentenced to five days in jail and he will receive credit for two days already served and two days for good behaviour.

He was ordered to serve a one-day court work programme, pay $1,700 in fines and serve three years probation.

The court also ordered an interlock ignition device to be installed on his vehicle for one year, restitution to remain in the court’s jurisdiction and his attendance in a three-month drinking-driver class.

What does it mean for the midterms?

Republicans have used fear of crime in Democratic-led cities as a successful wedge issue in the lead up to the 8 November midterms.

In competitive races in Wisconsin, Georgia, New York and Pennsylvania, Republicans have plunged tens of millions of dollars into branding their rivals as part of a “defund the police” Democrats.

NPR reported that Republicans spent $40m on crime-related political messaging in September alone.

Fox News wasted no time tying the attack on Mr Pelosi to the GOP talking points on crime.

In a clip shared by Matthew Gertz of Media Matters, anchor Bill Hemmer said the hammer attack showed that “crime hits everybody”.

“This can happen anywhere, crime is random and that’s why it’s such a significant part of this election story,” he said.

According to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, 35 per cent of respondents said they trusted Republicans to do a better job on crime, compared to 22 per cent who favoured Democrats.

In San Francisco, voters overwhelmingly voted to recall the city’s liberal District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June.

Comments / 70

Covenant
4d ago

SO…a family that no doubt is targeted by crazies has NO SECURITY……2weeks before an election that will END Nancy’s career…right…

Reply(1)
23
l fidler
4d ago

so, who made the call, where was security and who allowed the attack to go on long enough for the cops to "allegedly" witness the attack? something is off.....

Reply(1)
9
Judy Oram
4d ago

did they get the house drinkers vodka? oh wait there are two alcoholics in one mansion complete with guards and fences . Planned but we will never know because the corrupt democrats will hide that too.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Salon

“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Eye Opener: New details in Paul Pelosi attack

There are chilling new details on the alleged plot to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Also, an arrest is made in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech

Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Historians sue Biden for ‘illegally’ withholding 16,000 JFK assassination files: ‘What are they hiding?’

The most expansive online directory of information on the assassination of President John F Kennedy has sued the Biden administration and the National Archives in an attempt to make the government publicise all the documents not yet shared concerning the murder in 1963. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the Mary Ferrell Foundation – one year after President Joe Biden shared a memo delaying the release of the final 16,000 documents relating to the assassination, NBC News reported. The JFK Records Collection Act of 1992 was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The law states that the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

903K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy