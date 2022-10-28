Read full article on original website
Related
muddyriversports.com
Bombers outlast Raiders in Class 4A opening-round playoff game, earn another shot at redemption
MACOMB, Ill. — Macomb football coach Tanner Horrell could only shake his head Saturday night. “That’s a pretty good 5-4 team, huh?” Horrell asked, referring to a Quincy Notre Dame team that gave his undefeated Bombers all could they handle before coming away with a 28-14 victory over the Raiders in an opening-round Class 4A playoff game.
wlds.com
Four Lincoln Land Singing Students Compete in National Competition
Four Lincoln Land Community College Music students studying voice competed at the National Association of Teachers of Singing Central Region Conference held Oct. 21-22 in Bourbonnais with college students from Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. Jack John Barham of Chatham qualified to advance to the national level in the classical tenor,...
muddyrivernews.com
Former Quincy High School principal to receive Dream Big Award during Friday night gala
QUINCY – Longtime Quincy High School principal Dick Heitholt will be posthumously recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Dream Big Award during the Night to Dream Big Gala on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ambiance. The Night to Dream Big Gala is the largest fundraising event in the...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births for Oct. 20-24, 2022
A girl was born to Jonny and Missy Dahl of Quincy at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 20. Twin boys were born to Levi Von Burg and Amber Vaughn of Quincy at 12:30 p.m. and 12:32 p.m. Oct. 21. A girl was born to Eric and Megan Kirgan of Pleasant Hill at 3:07 p.m. Oct. 21.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal School Board votes to allow Eugene Field Elementary School principal to return on probationary status
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary School has been allowed to return to her job after a one-week leave. Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, placed Kelsey Whitley on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after learning of a photo Whitley had posted to her social media account. Maria Mundle, a former assistant superintendent, filled in last week during Whitley’s absence.
theproxyreport.com
Macomb gym named best place to workout in town
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Best Gym in Macomb was awarded to Mactown fitness, a CrossFit style gym located in Macomb Illinois. Mactown offers memberships that include classes taught by licensed trainers. Personal training and consultation sessions are also available to focus on specific needs. Mactown trainer and coach Hanna Skitson said the gym has a lot of options on the activities members can participate in.
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
wlds.com
List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area
Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
wlds.com
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative selects new president/CEO
The Board of Directors of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative has announced a new president & CEO. Sean Middleton has been appointed to replace David Stuva, who announced his retirement after 23 years of service earlier this year. Middletown previously worked for Illinois Electric Cooperative as master of engineering for 23...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pritzker, Durbin rally Central Illinois Democrats
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired up Democrats in Central Illinois on Saturday evening, urging a strong get-out-the-vote effort from the party faithful assembled in the final 10 days until Election Day. Pritzker, speaking at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters in Springfield, was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, 13th Congressional...
khqa.com
Quincy Christmas Market first weekend in November
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Come see all the sights, sounds, and smells of the season at the Quincy Christmas Market on the first weekend in November at the Quincy Town Center, formerly the Quincy Mall, in Quincy. A "Charlie Brown Christmas" is the theme at this year's event that...
khqa.com
7 sentenced in Operation Icy Road
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people have been sentenced to federal prison as part of Operation Icy Road. The individuals were arrested by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The following people were sentenced on October 28, 2022:. Jeanna M. Rechkemmer, 32, of Bushnell, IL was sentenced to 135 months...
khqa.com
Boy injured after dirt bike crash near Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal boy was injured after a crash on the dirt bike he was riding on Saturday, Oct. 29. 2022, in Ralls County. The minor, who's age was listed as zero on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report, was riding a Honda dirt bike around 11 p.m. southbound on New London Gravel Road about two miles south of Hannibal when he slowed for traffic in front of him, lost control on the gravel road, and crashed, the MSHP noted in the report.
kttn.com
Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon
A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
advantagenews.com
Softball club treasurer charged with theft
The treasurer of a local club softball organization is facing charges of stealing from the club. 37-year-old Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse was charged Thursday in Madison County Court with felony theft. She served as Treasurer for the Espirit Metro Fast Pitch softball organization. The charges follow an investigation by the...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Comments / 0