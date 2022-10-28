Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Nevada county's plan to hand-count ballots struck down
Officials in Nye County, Nevada, vowed to restructure their plan for hand-counting ballots after the state Supreme Court struck it down on Thursday. The court ruled that the unprecedented plan to begin hand-counting all ballots violated the state's rules against counties disclosing election results early, saying the counting may resume once polls have closed on Election Day.
Nevada orders shutdown of controversial ballot hand count in rural county
The Nevada Secretary of State's office says an unprecedented hand count of mail-in ballots in Nye County, Nevada, must stop and cannot resume until after polls close on November 8. Local officials say they are looking for a way to restart the counting.
2news.com
Nevada Housing Division announces first funding awards for Home Means Nevada initiative
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced an initial set of funding awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada initiative. Funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, this initiative will create lasting and generational change for Nevadans. Awards total $155.7 million in funding, representing about one-third of the initiative.
Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County’s attempt to hand count ballots, a move that stemmed from conspiracy theories about voter fraud that was pushed by election deniers, “must cease immediately,” the secretary of state’s office said Thursday night. “The current Nye County hand counting process must cease immediately and may not resume until after the close of polls on […] The post Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada
A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
2news.com
Treasurer’s Office returns $600,000 in unclaimed property owed to Nevada Law Enforcement
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced the Treasurer’s Office has worked with the Nevada Police Union to identify more than $600,000 in unclaimed property due to State law enforcement officers. The Treasurer’s Office has proactively identified these funds owed to members of the Nevada Police Union and will work...
Poll: Nevada voters support Ballot Question 1 on state ERA, oppose potential implications
(The Center Square) – A new Rasmussen Reports and the Capitol Resource Institute poll found that most of Nevada's likely voters oppose allowing men who identify as women to compete in women's sports. Of the 707 voters surveyed between October 13 and 17, 72% opposed and 57% strongly opposed...
Early voting underway across Southern Nevada as election day draws near
Early voting is still underway across Southern Nevada as election day draws near, and Nevadans are not holding back to cast their vote.
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
Arizona governor ignores feds, puts more containers along Mexican border
The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.
The sleeper county that could decide the Senate
RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
2news.com
Report: Lung cancer continues to be leading cause of cancer deaths in Nevada
Despite years of progress in screening and medical advances, lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer death among Nevadans – and across the U.S. This year it’s estimated that 2,030 Nevadans will have been diagnosed with lung cancer and close to 1,170 people will die of the disease.
2news.com
USPS in northern Nevada Hiring 300 employees for holiday season
Post Offices in Nevada are hiring 300 employees to help with the coming holiday season and beyond. The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. Starting pay range is $17 - $20 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.
Fox5 KVVU
Gym for Nevadans with special needs opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans with special needs are “hitting the gym” at a first-of-its-kind fitness center in Nevada, The Ability Center aims to improve quality of life through fitness. “After working with a young girl with down syndrome, many other parents started contacting me for health...
KOLO TV Reno
Third parties wary of Nevada Ballot Question 3
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The argument for the passage of Question 3 TV ads is simple and persuasive: thousands of Nevadans are being excluded from the process that chooses who will be on the general election ballot. A non-partisan open primary would bring them into the process. Seems fair, but some...
Cases of Avian Flu confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks, agencies issue health alert
Several local agencies issued health alerts this week, after cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) were confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks. "It's definitely a concern," regular parkgoer Roland Lewis said.
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members. Democrats currently control the chamber with […] The post 2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.
Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use
By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
