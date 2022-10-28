ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Washington Examiner

Nevada county's plan to hand-count ballots struck down

Officials in Nye County, Nevada, vowed to restructure their plan for hand-counting ballots after the state Supreme Court struck it down on Thursday. The court ruled that the unprecedented plan to begin hand-counting all ballots violated the state's rules against counties disclosing election results early, saying the counting may resume once polls have closed on Election Day.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County’s attempt to hand count ballots, a move that stemmed from conspiracy theories about voter fraud that was pushed by election deniers, “must cease immediately,” the secretary of state’s office said Thursday night.  “The current Nye County hand counting process must cease immediately and may not resume until after the close of polls on […] The post Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada

A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
NEVADA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
mynews4.com

Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
CARSON CITY, NV
NBC News

The sleeper county that could decide the Senate

RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

USPS in northern Nevada Hiring 300 employees for holiday season

Post Offices in Nevada are hiring 300 employees to help with the coming holiday season and beyond. The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. Starting pay range is $17 - $20 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Gym for Nevadans with special needs opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans with special needs are “hitting the gym” at a first-of-its-kind fitness center in Nevada, The Ability Center aims to improve quality of life through fitness. “After working with a young girl with down syndrome, many other parents started contacting me for health...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Third parties wary of Nevada Ballot Question 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The argument for the passage of Question 3 TV ads is simple and persuasive: thousands of Nevadans are being excluded from the process that chooses who will be on the general election ballot. A non-partisan open primary would bring them into the process. Seems fair, but some...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members. Democrats currently control the chamber with […] The post 2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.
NEVADA STATE
