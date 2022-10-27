Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 weapon charm costs more in-game than it does in real life
Overwatch 2 players have found yet another reason to be furious at the cosmetic prices after discovering a Pachimari charm is cheaper to buy in real life than it is in-game. By now, everyone playing Overwatch 2 has had concerns to voice about the cost of skins in the shop, with a Halloween bundle of old cosmetics even costing more than the first game did.
Apex Legends players call for Vantage nerf following leaked bullet size image
Apex Legends players call for Vantage’s Ultimate ability to be nerfed following a leak that shows how large her sniper bullets are. Apex Legends’ Season 14 character Vantage has proven to be an interesting Legend over the course of her introductory Season thanks to her excellent mobility, recon, and long-range damage.
Crazy lucky Pokemon Go player encounters all three Galarian Birds with one Daily Incense
A Pokemon Go player has had impossible luck with a Daily Adventure Incense use, encountering all three Galarian Legendary Birds in one use. With just one encounter considered rare, running into all three is almost unheard of. Pokemon Go players are still on the hunt for Galarian Legendary Birds when...
MW2 players discover bizarre “wallrun” movement technique
Modern Warfare 2 players on TikTok have figured out a way to imitate the “wallrun” feature from the jetpack age of Call of Duty. MW2 has been dubbed the killer of the so-called “movement era” of Call of Duty, but it turns out there are still some tricks up the sleeve of the new title – though they may not be intentional.
Modern Warfare 2 devs respond to party bug causing game crashes
Modern Warfare 2 developers Infinity Ward have responded to a bug causing parties to crash matches, meaning players cannot currently drop into multiplayer with friends. Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped to players around the world on October 28 after months of anticipation and a week of early access Campaign. As...
Modern Warfare 2 players slam “unacceptable” Tier 1 mode release date
Modern Warfare 2 players are furious as Activision has announced Tier 1 Playlists won’t be added to the game until Season 1’s launch. Despite being many gamers’ most anticipated release of 2022, Modern Warfare 2 has received harsh criticism from fans on release. Streamers like Dr Disrespect...
New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch
Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally. While that issue...
NICKMERCS tells ImperialHal to stop crying amid Apex Legends feud
NICKMERCS and Apex Legends pro-ImperialHal have differing opinions on the game’s future, and tensions escalated in a Twitter argument. Apex Legends Season 15 begins on November 1, introducing a new map, legend, and zip line feature, but not all players view these changes the same. ImperialHal expressed worries about...
Iconic Rust map is already in Modern Warfare 2 – but there’s a catch
Iconic multiplayer map Rust is alive and well in Modern Warfare 2, but players hoping to drop in there for a match might be disappointed. Modern Warfare 2 arrives with 16 multiplayer maps at launch, taking players to a variety of locations as they compete in the shooter’s many modes. These are all brand-new maps made specifically for the MW2 2022, but many fans are hoping to see some classics make a comeback as well.
Pokemon Go fans “genuinely” impressed and surprised by Zorua encounters
Despite a rocky launch, Pokemon Go players have been enjoying Zorua’s surprise debut, with many impressed at the Pokemon’s implementation. Pokemon Go players were ready to snag Zorua during its debut in the recent Shuppet Spotlight Hour event. However, some frustrating bugs led to a cancellation of the Pokemon’s appearance in most time zones. While fans worried it wouldn’t make it back in time for the Halloween 2022 event, a recent update has fixed Zorua’s initial introduction – and fans are loving it.
ImperialHal gets shameless Apex Legends cheater banned live on stream
Apex Legends pro players Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen decided to get a blatant cheater in pubs banned after realizing they were using an aimbot. Apex Legends suffers from its fair share of hackers who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents. While most of these...
Has Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaked yet? How to avoid Gen 9 spoilers
Like with other recent main series games, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will likely leak via datamines on the internet. Those wanting to hold off on spoilers until the official release date will want to blacklist terms while on social media. ** Pokemon Scarlet & Violet spoilers may be contained below**
Modern Warfare 2 players slam “worst UI in CoD history”
Modern Warfare 2 players are in disbelief over the game’s “purposely confusing” UI design and demand changes. We made a list of five features Infinity Ward needed to change after playing the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta. Difficult-to-navigate menus made finding Weapon Unlock Platforms, Perk Packages, and Gunsmith options a cumbersome task. So one of our five demands was an improved User Interface (UI).
Pokemon trainer walks for five months to get world’s first Pokewalker shiny
An avid Pokemon player and Shiny hunter recently achieved a world’s first when hunting and finding the first ever Pokewalker shiny. The Pokewalker was released in 2009 and boxed in with every localized copy of Pokemon HeartGold & SoulSilver. Designed to look like a miniature Pokeball, the pedometer would count a trainer’s IRL steps and reward players with items and rare Pokemon encounters, some of which can’t be obtained in-game.
Blizzard teases Overwatch 2 tank changes as new hero release draws near
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer is hinting at some possible tank changes to compete with the next character set to release when Season 2 begins. The world could always use more heroes and Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will add a brand new tank to the mix to lead the charge in the game’s 5v5 format.
Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, Kiriko Nerfs Coming in Nov. 15 Overwatch 2 Update
Blizzard is planning to release a hero balance update for Overwatch 2 on Nov. 15, the studio announced Friday. After initially mentioning that it did not expect to make any immediate balance changes until the launch of Season 2, it appears Blizzard will indeed be dropping several major nerfs in Overwatch 2 shortly.
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution
The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions. Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for...
All campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Campfires can be used to heal yourself or complete challenges in Fortnite, so we’ve put together a guide of their locations to help you find them in no time at all. Every season of Fortnite there are plenty of surprises and useful things to find around the map, whether it’s NPCs that sell rare weapons, hidden landmarks with plenty of loot, or boss fights for a real challenge.
Viral Modern Warfare 2 TikTok reveals crazy XP glitch to level up fast
A new viral TikTok video has exposed a Modern Warfare 2 glitch that allows players to rack up unholy amounts of XP in Infinity Ward’s recently released title. After months of fan anticipation and excitement, Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped globally on October 28. While many...
There Will Be No Alterations To The Controversial Character In Overwatch 2 At This Time
Blizzard is aware that some of the Overwatch 2 have received negative feedback from players, but at least one of these heroes will not be changed shortly. After experiencing tremendous server congestion at launch, players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now play as much Overwatch as their hearts desire. Unless, of course, their squad includes a Moira player; in that case, there’s a reasonable probability they’re not having fun.
