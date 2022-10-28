ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Medicaid quagmire is costing Idaho dearly

“War is hell,” as the saying goes. Every war comes with costs on and off the battlefield, especially wars fought when there is no intention of ever winning. President Lyndon Johnson’s “war on poverty” is such a war. It’s a welfare monstrosity with a 57-year history...
Heise Hot Springs in Idaho

Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
Idaho’s Surprising Pick For Best Movie to Watch on Halloween

It's the weekend of Halloween and people across the country will be cozying up this weekend, getting into the spirit of Halloween with their favorite horror flick. There's nothing quite like it either; watching a solid scary movie during the Halloween season is no different than watching your favorite Christmas movie in December.
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public the environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and will now take public comments on it. The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes. The company says hundreds of well-paying jobs will be created. The Forest Service said it selected the plan put forward by the company among several alternatives because it will reduce long-term water treatment requirements and manage stream temperatures.
Inside Idaho Castles, Some Are Cooler Inside Than Out!

When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, the medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state. Did you know for example that you could rent...
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
High wind watch in effect for eastern Idaho Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds and blowing dust throughout eastern Idaho. A high wind watch is in effect beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 30 and 60 mph are expected throughout the Snake River Plain, including Island Park,...
New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism

You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Gov. Little faces four challengers on Nov. 8 ballot

BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president. Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief. Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the...
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

