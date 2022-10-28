Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter weighs in on constitutional amendment, allowing lawmakers to call themselves into session
BOISE, Idaho — About a week out from the November general election, thousands of Idahoans have a yes or no decision to make on their ballot. Should the Idaho constitution be amended to allow the Idaho legislature to call itself back for special legislative sessions?. Former Idaho Governor Butch...
Medicaid quagmire is costing Idaho dearly
“War is hell,” as the saying goes. Every war comes with costs on and off the battlefield, especially wars fought when there is no intention of ever winning. President Lyndon Johnson’s “war on poverty” is such a war. It’s a welfare monstrosity with a 57-year history...
Are You Brave Enough to Hike Through a Haunted Forest in Idaho?
There are some amazing hikes in Idaho for anyone and everyone. Easy hikes, hard hikes, lush hikes, desert hikes, waterside hikes, mountain hikes, valley hikes, you name it, we have have the hiking trails in the great gem state. America has over 60,000 miles of trails and I feel like half of them are in Idaho.
6 Halloween Candies That Should Be Idaho’s Favorite But Aren’t
Happy Halloween! Preparing for Halloween this year I learned that Idaho is actually ranked as one of the Top "Sweet Toothed" States in America. But in my research, I also found out what Idaho's favorite candy is... and it's probably not what you're expecting. You might be expecting something like...
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
Heise Hot Springs in Idaho
Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is A Vegetable, Says Survey
As we prepare to take down the Halloween decorations and begin to check food items off our Thanksgiving menu, one food website believes they have figured out what Idahoans love the most as a turkey day side. Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. Over the weekend, my wife and I went out...
Idaho’s Surprising Pick For Best Movie to Watch on Halloween
It's the weekend of Halloween and people across the country will be cozying up this weekend, getting into the spirit of Halloween with their favorite horror flick. There's nothing quite like it either; watching a solid scary movie during the Halloween season is no different than watching your favorite Christmas movie in December.
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public the environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and will now take public comments on it. The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes. The company says hundreds of well-paying jobs will be created. The Forest Service said it selected the plan put forward by the company among several alternatives because it will reduce long-term water treatment requirements and manage stream temperatures.
Inside Idaho Castles, Some Are Cooler Inside Than Out!
When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, the medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state. Did you know for example that you could rent...
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
Quirky and Unusual Facts Most People Don’t Know About Idaho
Outsiders might not think so, but Idaho rocks, ya'll. Our pistol-shaped Gem State has a storied history and culture all its own. In celebration of our state's one-of-a-kind otherness, we're sharing our best-loved quirks and unusual Idaho facts. For instance, did you know our Gem State is three times the...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of...
High wind watch in effect for eastern Idaho Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds and blowing dust throughout eastern Idaho. A high wind watch is in effect beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 30 and 60 mph are expected throughout the Snake River Plain, including Island Park,...
The Powerful Connection Between Teens, Halloween, and Patriotism in Idaho
It was Halloween 2018 when Chesapeake, Newport News, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach banned teens ages 13 and up from trick-or-treating. Virginia teens caught breaking the law could face the following consequences:. $25-$100 fines. Up to six months in jail. Up to 30 days in jail & up to $100...
New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism
You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Gov. Little faces four challengers on Nov. 8 ballot
BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president. Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief. Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the...
