RUSH CITY, Minn. -- A mural with a message of inclusion is getting push back from city leaders in a northern Minnesota town. The mural is on the side of a hair salon on the main street in Rush City, about an hour north of the Twin Cities.Erin Oare hired a local artist to paint the mural on the side of her salon, Hairdo or Dye, last week."We wanted to make sure that people who are normally not represented are represented especially in rural areas like this because they might not normally see this," she said. "We really just wanted...

RUSH CITY, MN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO