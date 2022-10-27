ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Rush City officials order salon owner to remove mural depicting racial inclusivity

RUSH CITY, Minn. -- A mural with a message of inclusion is getting push back from city leaders in a northern Minnesota town. The mural is on the side of a hair salon on the main street in Rush City, about an hour north of the Twin Cities.Erin Oare hired a local artist to paint the mural on the side of her salon, Hairdo or Dye, last week."We wanted to make sure that people who are normally not represented are represented especially in rural areas like this because they might not normally see this," she said. "We really just wanted...
RUSH CITY, MN
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy