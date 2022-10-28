Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Chris Ellis is the right person for the job
Ridgecrest is fortunate to have several, well qualified candidates seeking to serve your community on the city council. I am writing in support of Chris Ellis. Over the years, I have had the occasion to work with Chris Ellis. His leadership and management expertise are recognized on both sides of the Sierra Nevada's and Sacramento. The challenges facing the city of Ridgecrest and Indian Wells Valley with respect to water, base mission support, education, economic development and quality of life are well known. The next few years many very well be the most challenging, and demanding for policy makers the valley has faced in decades. Chris is fact-driven, fair minded, focused and reasoned. He is the right person for the right job at the right time.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Another vote for Ellis
I apologize for this late submittal but I was a tad tied up trying to give Ridgecrest the best fair ever!. However better late than never as they say. I wanted to take a quick few minutes to talk about my choice for city council, Chris Ellis. Chris Ellis is a reluctant candidate not because he doesn't care; but because he is fully aware that a council that is not aligned with each other as well as staff can create a futile environment where little gets done.
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Planning: gun shop mural can stay
A controversial mural depicting a large bullet, the California bear and the words "guns ammo supply" can stay where it is. That was the decision of the Ridgecrest Planning Commission on Oct. 25. Commissioners found the mural's content and artistic merit met city standards and the only issues were the...
KTLA.com
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free
No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
GoFundMe account set up for teen who died after bicycle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 14-year-old boy who died after a bicycle and pickup truck collision in Tehachapi Monday afternoon. The Tehachapi Police Department said the teen bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before […]
Mojave Unified School District investigating high school classroom incident
The Mojave Unified School District says an investigation has begun following an incident on Tuesday in a high school classroom.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Betty D. Broyles
Betty D. Broyles left this world peacefully in her sleep on October 25, 2022. Betty was born November 29, 1931 in Van Zandt County, Texas, to Irby and Ione (Simmons) McWilliams. She graduated from Canton (Texas) High School and moved to Dallas to work for the phone company. Betty met...
Comments / 0