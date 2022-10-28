Fifty of the UK’s biggest private companies, including Matalan and Virgin Atlantic, will have until the end of the month to report how many women are in leadership roles at their business.The Government’s new portal for companies opened on Tuesday, with Specsavers and John Lewis also among high street names being asked to upload a report to the site.It adds to reports that the largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange have been urged to submit for years.Over the last decade, representation of women at board level and in top leadership positions has improved dramatically in the UK.In 2011...

3 HOURS AGO