Read full article on original website
Related
Black Woman Provides Hope for Visually Impaired as UK’s First Blind Barrister
“It’s been crazy – I still can’t really believe I’ve done it. One day I’ll wake up and realize how amazing this is,” Inaba said. “It was hard and I often thought of giving up, but my supportive family gave me courage and strength,” she continued.
‘We need to push’: hair discrimination fight moves to UK workplaces
Zina Alfa vividly remembers her own experiences of hair discrimination as a child. “A teacher basically said my hair was disgusting, and that it wasn’t school policy and that I needed to take it out immediately,” recalls the 30-year-old entrepreneur and campaigner on the issue, which has been in the spotlight since a series of high-profile legal cases regarding hair discrimination.
Rapper 50 Cent Signs 3-Project Deal With Lusid Media, First Project Set To Be True Crime Series
Hip-hop businessman Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is extending his television reach outside the Starz network. According to Variety, the Power executive and his company, G-Unit Film & Television, agreed to a three-project partnership with Lusid Media. Reportedly, one project is already in the works and is set to be an unscripted true crime series on the Peacock network. The project is slated to come out next year.
‘They Laughed During My Pitch’: Inside a Black Founder’s Winding Journey to Raising $4M for Tech Company
Atlanta-based tech founder, Barbara Jones, closed an oversubscribed $4 million seed round after pitching Serena Williams‘ Serena Ventures last year, for her retail-tech company, Lillii RNB — but it didn’t come easily. It isn’t always clear; the nuanced ways that people experience bias in entrepreneurship. Jones faced...
Orijin Bees Is Buzzing With Success in Toy Industry
With strong family ties to West Africa — specifically, Cabo Verde and Ghana — Melissa Orijin and her husband taught their eldest daughter to be proud of her roots. Their efforts worked until their daughter became the only Black girl in her class at school and her confidence began to drop. This experience led to her disliking her hair texture and skin color and, in turn, favoring Caucasian dolls. Orijin’s efforts to find a doll that looked like her daughter in the toy aisle of local department stores proved fruitless. Then a trailblazing business idea emerged when Melissa’s husband, Archyn, suggested, “Why don’t you just create the dolls you want to see?”
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
fashionunited.com
Covid scars had deeper impact on UK retail than expected
The negative impact of the Covid-19 on the retail industry may have been underestimated, according to new official data. Findings from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Monday indicate a shrunken economy and ongoing suffering in post-pandemic daily life for many individuals. The ONS said the...
Stic of Dead Prez Shares Keys to Inner Wealth in New Book ‘5 Principles to A Revolutionary Path’
Khnum “Stic” Ibomu, better known as Stic from the revolutionary but gangsta hip-hop duo Dead Prez, appeared on Hip Hop & Enterprise to share the gems found in his new book The 5 Principles: A Revolutionary Path to Health, Inner Wealth, and Knowledge of Self. The award-winning rapper,...
Mastercard Takes Black Enterprise Behind the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Hollywood
The Black Excellence was on full display at Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood and BLACK ENTERPRISE was on the purple carpet to experience it all. Courtesy of Mastercard’s support of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and its Strivers Initiative, the company invited business owner...
Snipes Launches Young Geniuses Initiative With ‘Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab’ To Foster Next Generation of Creators and Create More Inclusive Sneaker Industry
SNIPES, the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer, announced the SNIPES Young Geniuses program, an initiative designed to increase access to and participation in higher education for youth from underserved communities. The first initiative of the Young Geniuses program is the SNIPES Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab, a creator’s space designed to...
Meet Michael MacDonald, One of the Forces Behind the Earn Your Leisure Business Empire
The Earn Your Leisure (EYL) founders took the world by storm with a different approach, combining business, financial literacy, and entertainment to build a business empire. The company started in 2019 with what is now a Top 40 business podcast and has since expanded into a media organization; an online education platform, Earn Your Leisure University; and a one-of-a-kind festival, Invest Fest.
Big private companies told to report how many women are in top jobs
Fifty of the UK’s biggest private companies, including Matalan and Virgin Atlantic, will have until the end of the month to report how many women are in leadership roles at their business.The Government’s new portal for companies opened on Tuesday, with Specsavers and John Lewis also among high street names being asked to upload a report to the site.It adds to reports that the largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange have been urged to submit for years.Over the last decade, representation of women at board level and in top leadership positions has improved dramatically in the UK.In 2011...
Meet Shantell Martin: Groundbreaking Visual Artist and Philosopher Living Her Passion
British visual artist and philosopher Shantell Martin is living out her passion. Best known for her large-scale, black-and-white line drawings, Martin’s masterful portfolio pushes the boundaries of creative storytelling. She explores themes such as intersectionality, identity, and play, while simultaneously, forging connections between fine art, education, design, philosophy, and technology.
News-Medical.net
An evaluation of the response to nationwide COVID-19 testing in England
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* server, researchers in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom formulated recommendations for future pandemics using lessons learned from the testing programs implemented in the United Kingdom (UK) during the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Study: A multistage mixed-methods evaluation of the...
ESSENCE Girls United Summit is Returning to Empower the Next Generation of Black Leaders
ESSENCE Girls United, the premier destination for young Black women, will host its third annual summit on Nov. 5 at the Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center in Atlanta, Ga. ESSENCE Girls United (GU) is a multimedia platform that provides access, resources, and opportunities to a global audience of Gen-Z and Millennial women, empowering them to pursue and achieve their wildest dreams. The theme of this year’s summit is “Forever the Blueprint” — a celebration of Black girls and gender-expansive youth that continues to be the blueprint for progression, tenacity, and resilience. The Girls United Summit is brought to you by major sponsor The Coca-Cola Company®, along with supporting sponsors, SheaMoisture, Ford and American Airlines.
Employers say Labor's new industrial relations bill threatens the economy. Denmark tells a different story
Labor’s proposed amendment to the Fair Work Act (subtitled its Secure Jobs, Better Pay bill) has drawn fire from Australia’s three leading employer groups: the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which says it will create more strikes and unemployment the Australian Industry Group, which says it threatens decades of national prosperity and will turn workplaces into conflict zones and the Business Council of Australia, which says it risks tipping the economy over the edge while workers wait longer for pay increases. The Senate has begun an inquiry, but it is already easy to see the worst of these fears are misplaced. Along with...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1