Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
Upworthy
Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies
Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
HollywoodLife’s Staff Closes Out ‘The Sound Of Halloween’ With Picks For The Spookiest Playlist
It’s finally Halloween! All October long, as part of The Sound Of Halloween, HollywoodLife has asked celebs from the pop culture worlds of music, movies, and TV to pick songs that should be on the ultimate Halloween playlist. Now, it’s our turn. The staff of HollywoodLife will cap off the feature by adding their picks to the playlist, ensuring that you have the best Halloween.
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story: Chap 4. THE CRISIS - Part 1-4
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chap 4. THE CRISIS - Part 1-4 We left Miss Stanley with Ann Veronica’s fancy dress in her hands and her eyes directed to Ann Veronica’s pseudo-Turkish slippers.
crimereads.com
Erika T. Wurth on Writing Native Horror During a Horror Renaissance
I’ll never forget the scream coming from the basement the day my mother learned her mother had been murdered by her own husband—or had committed suicide. I often wonder if this was the origin point for my lifelong obsession with horror. My grandmother, Margarite Temple, came from a...
Atlas Obscura
Puzzle Monday: R.I.P.: Rest in Paris Crossword
Atlas Obscura’s fortnightly puzzle comes to us from creator Laura Braunstein and editor Brooke Husic, members of Inkubator. Founded in 2018, the organization publishes crossword puzzles by women and nonbinary constructors. They offer a yearly subscription and have just released a book, Inkubator Crosswords: 100 Audacious Puzzles from Women and Nonbinary Creators.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
Now that right there is interesting.
‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Alo Glo Shares a Name with a Real-Life Beauty Product
What if a lotion could make your skin flawless? That’s the tempting promise hiding at the center of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities‘ latest episode, “The Outside.” Of course, the exact product in the Netflix episode isn’t real. But viewers may be surprised to learn that you can actually purchase Alo Glow, with a “w” at the end (though not Alo Glo, the product in the episode).
My mom passed down her love of horror to me — and a big lesson about courage
It took me years to fully realize why my mother loved her spooky books so much. Those horror stories gave my mother the courage to leave her abuser.
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
People Who Cook Often, Sometimes, Or Rarely — Tell Us About The Cooking "Advice" That You Always Ignore In Your Own Kitchen
I will never, EVER fill up a pasta pot all the way.
New rom-coms bring Christmas spirit: 'Once Upon a December,' 'You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince'
Our reviewers found read a few October rom-coms that gave them all the feels, including Timothy Janovsky's "You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince."
Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
I’ve found extraordinary joy in knitting. Here’s why | Maeve Higgins
Knitting is a fantastic way to fight anxiety, keep one’s mind occupied and fight fast fashion
Q&A With Author Leslie Kain
Secrets In The Mirror with author Leslie KainBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)
Business Insider
Colleen Hoover's bestselling hit 'It Ends With Us' just got a sequel and it's already breaking sales records
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've looked for a book recommendation on TikTok, Instagram, or Goodreads — or have even stepped foot into a bookstore in 2022 — you've probably heard of Colleen Hoover. The author of "Verity," "Ugly Love,"...
crimereads.com
Paula Guran on the Need for Horror in Challenging Times
(Adapted from the introduction to The Year’s Best Dark Fantasy & Horror, Volume 3, edited by Paula Guran.) Poverty, inequality, climate change, violence, disease and so many other evils—real life is frightening. Why, then, would anyone want to read dark fantasy or horror?. One traditional view of why...
Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir
When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
Comments / 0