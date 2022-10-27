Warriors land at No. 1 on Forbes NBA team valuations list for first time

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A little over a week ago, the Golden State Warriors unveiled their fourth championship banner from the 2022 title run to go along with three other banners since 2015. On Thursday, the Warriors were crowned with another honor.

According to Forbes, the Warriors are the most valuable team in the NBA.

For the first time, the Warriors landed at No. 1 in Forbes’ NBA team valuations list. Golden State’s spot at the top marks the first time the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks weren’t No. 1 since Forbes began valuing NBA teams two decades ago.

The Warriors are valued at an eye-popping $7 billion, per Forbes. Since 2021, the Warriors’ valuation has increased by 25%.

The Knicks ($6.1 billion) and the Lakers ($5.9 billion) round out the top three spots on Forbes’ list of NBA team valuations. The average value of an NBA team has increased to 2.86 billion, per Forbes.

Forbes’ full list of NBA team valuations here.

Via @Forbes on Twitter:

