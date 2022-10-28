ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Albany Herald

JUST IN: Georgia's OLB Room Takes Yet Another Hit vs Florida

Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the medical staff.
