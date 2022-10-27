Read full article on original website
Officers Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Sunnyside
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating an Officer involved Shooting that happened in the City of Sunnyside early Saturday. Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department were called to the 2300 block of East Yakima Valley Highway for a report of shots fired. When they arrive they found a man with a handgun who started shooting at officers. They returned fire and struck the suspect in his hand. The Officers were not injured. The suspect was taken to Sunnyside Hospital for a treatment of the injury to his hand. He was then booked into the Yakima County jail.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
Stabbing in Yakima leaves older adult in critical condition
YAKIMA – A stabbing left one person in critical condition and two nearby schools into lockdown Monday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South 7th Street. A call for help sent Yakima Police Department officers to the scene and they said they found a 70-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Adams Elementary and Washington...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Impaired driver collides head-on with pickup truck in Kittitas County
KITTITAS — An Ellensburg man is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in a Saturday evening wreck in Kittitas County that left a 16-year-old girl injured. Richard Harding, 57, was driving a Ford Explorer east on the Vantage Highway, west of Vantage, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1979 Ford pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old Ellensburg girl, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
nbcrightnow.com
YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in shooting death of woman at Yakima hotel appears in court
A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River
GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima
This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
kpq.com
Ellensburg Crash Leaves One Person Dead and Another with a Vehicular Manslaughter Charge
A Wenatchee driver was charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide after an accident in Ellensburg left one driver dead Saturday morning. At 2:42 a.m., a gray 2021 Subaru Outback and a white 2003 Chevrolet Tilt were both going eastbound I-90. Just west of MP 54, the Subaru Outback lost...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious
Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
kpq.com
Toddler Ejected From Vehicle on Malaga Alcoa Highway
A collision on Malaga Alcoa Highway ejected a two-year-old child out of the vehicle Friday night, who sustained no serious injuries. Around 5:25 p.m., a male driver in his 40’s was driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound Malaga Alcoa Highway. Witnesses say that while he was passing vehicles,...
Woman Arrested in Tri-Cities With Over 14,000 Fentanyl Pills, 1.5 lbs of Meth
KENNEWICK - Last week a Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force investigation led Detectives, working in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington and the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, to a significant seizure of pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. According...
‘I apologize’: YPD Chief on KAPP-KVEW’s push for video evidence in Lucian case
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia has been missing since Sept. 10, when he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park without a trace. Early on in the investigation, on Sept. 13, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell investigators had found video of the boy leaving on his own. “What I can tell you is there is video — I’m...
yaktrinews.com
Community support aids Benton County deputies in four separate arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy evening for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with four separate arrests made on Thursday night for vartious felony crimes including domestic violence, burglary, assault and failure to register as a sex offender. According to a social media post from the Benton...
Benton County to buy old hospital, create a mental health and addiction recovery center
It will lease more space nearby to hold mental health crisis patients and detox services.
ifiberone.com
Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga
MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
Winter on The Way Yakima It’s Time to Clean That Fireplace
Winter is around the corner and with heating costs expected to rise the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone about fireplace and chimney safety because more people may be burning wood this cold weather season. Fire officials in Yakima and around the state are just urging everyone to make sure that chimneys are ready for use. State officials say about half of all heating related fires happen in the months of December, January, and February.
