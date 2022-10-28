ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Broncos (2-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) play a Week 8 game Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Broncos vs. Jaguarsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Broncos continue to...
GOBankingRates

Is Hulu’s NFL RedZone Worth the Cost?

It takes a lot of game coverage to satisfy the hardcore National Football League (NFL) fan. It's not uncommon for devout followers to rack up more than 12 hours of screen time every Sunday from early...

