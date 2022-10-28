ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho

Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
Boise Officials Should Show Pride Like Support For Idaho Veterans

One of our area's most important events returns this weekend after being canceled for the last few years due to the pandemic. Have you heard about why you should spend your Saturday morning in downtown Boise? If you're waiting for the Boise mayor or her city council to promote the event with the same intensity as they did with the Boise Gay Pride Parade, you'll be soundly disappointed.
The Truth About Idaho’s Craziest Conspiracy Theory

I still say it’s one of the greatest conspiracy theories of all time and apparently, the movement is still alive in Idaho. Ladies and gentlemen, I hate to break it to you – birds aren’t real. Okay, maybe they could be but when it comes to conspiracy theories, I love this one way too much to simply “not believe.”
Idaho Has The Best Loaded Fries In The Country

As the temperatures continue to get colder, some people might be inclined to enjoy a hot bowl of soup, perhaps a nice cup of hot cocoa... but for this guy writing this very article? It's all about loaded fries. I will take loaded fries on any day of the week that ends with "y."
He Ran For Idaho Governor Twice Now He’s A Convicted Killer

An Idaho politician is not often the subject of the CBS News/Crime Magazine 48 Hours. However, a Colorado cold cast that has been reopened, solved, and prosecuted has resulted in the conviction of a two-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate. The case involves the murder and killing of a twelve-year-old Colorado girl....
Idahoans Can Explore Giant, Iconic Nut This Halloween in Caldwell

It's spooky season in the Treasure Valley and at this point, having an iconic photo opportunity in town on Halloween is just icing on the cake. We all know Mr. Peanut and the world-famous peanut-shaped car that he is often photographed with, right? Well, tonight you can see the vehicle for yourself! It's just as amazing as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile!
Is Idaho One of the Top States for Buying Halloween Candy?

Does Idaho Rank as One of the Top "Sweet Toothed" States in America? Let's find out. Odds are, if you live in Idaho, you’re a definite candy-lover!. How do I know this? Well, Instacart recently shared their “wicked insights about America’s Halloween candy preferences,” and Idaho was ranked one of the top “Sweet Toothed States,” purchasing more candy via Instacart than almost any other state.
Quirky and Unusual Facts Most People Don’t Know About Idaho

Outsiders might not think so, but Idaho rocks, ya'll. Our pistol-shaped Gem State has a storied history and culture all its own. In celebration of our state's one-of-a-kind otherness, we're sharing our best-loved quirks and unusual Idaho facts. For instance, did you know our Gem State is three times the...
Inside Idaho Castles, Some Are Cooler Inside Than Out!

When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, the medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state. Did you know for example that you could rent...
Idaho’s Surprising Pick For Best Movie to Watch on Halloween

It's the weekend of Halloween and people across the country will be cozying up this weekend, getting into the spirit of Halloween with their favorite horror flick. There's nothing quite like it either; watching a solid scary movie during the Halloween season is no different than watching your favorite Christmas movie in December.
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell

October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]

Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
