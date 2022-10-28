Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars

Related
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp not expecting ankle injury to be serious
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp doesn't expect the ankle injury he sustained Sunday to be anything serious, and said he was feeling good following Los Angeles' 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday.
Bengals at Browns: Preview, Props, Predictions for MNF
The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Cleveland on Monday night looking to pull even with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, while the Browns are desperately trying to stay within shouting distance of their division rivals.
Packers Bills Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets hit hard after throwing a pass during the first half against the Bills on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals
Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) out 3-4 weeks
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and likely will be sidelined 3-4 weeks, NFL Network reported Monday.
NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) falls over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) just misses a catch during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills
Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker (6) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday.
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
"Take a beat, let it sit" Packers QB Rodgers reflects on another defeat
Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Can The Packers Keep Things Competitive Vs. Bills On Sunday?
Joe Pisapia joins Ben to discuss if he believes the Green Bay Packers can keep things competitive with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the NFL.
Bucs LB Shaq Barrett, placed on IR after torn Achilles ends season
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Niners WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to miss clash with Rams
