Lenovo coupons for October 2022

FAQs

What products does Lenovo sell?

You can buy a range of devices from Lenovo, including laptops, PCs, tablets and smartphones. You can also buy software & accessories to get the most out of your devices. If you want to find out more about some of the leading Lenovo devices, we've reviewed a selection of the most popular Lenovo laptops:

Does Lenovo offer free shipping?

Lenovo offers free standard shipping for all of their online orders with no minimum purchase requirement. Users can upgrade to faster shipping options for a fee. If you don’t mind waiting a little bit longer, you can save a bit by using the free standard shipping option.

Does Lenovo price match?

With Lenovo price protection, if you find a Lenovo, HP or Dell PC available to buy less with a selected major competitor, Lenovo will match the lower price. The devices have to have the same specifications such as operating system, processor, memory, graphics card, screen size & resolution, storage, and touch capability. It must also be in stock & available to buy from both Lenovo and the competitor. Lenovo does not offer a price match on software, custom builds, refurbished products, or any items discounted by sales, promo codes or any other types of promotions.

Do Lenovo products come with a warranty?

Lenovo offers warranties for all of their products. There are a variety of warranty options available that can be chosen based on price and length of coverage. With many computers, you have the option to buy an extended warranty that goes up to five years or add extras such as accidental damage protection or on-site service. You can save a little by choosing a more modest warranty but may spend more overall in replacement costs if something goes wrong with your machine after the warranty period has passed.

What is the Lenovo returns policy?

Lenovo gives its customers up to 30 days to return items purchased through its main website, up to 45 days to return LenovoPRO purchases, and up to 14 days to return goods from the Lenovo Outlet. Let their team know that you'd like to return your product and they'll send you a pre-paid returns label within 48 hours.

Lenovo Savings Tips

Shopping at Lenovo doesn’t mean paying full price. If you use at least one of these tips, you’re guaranteed to walk away with a little more money in your wallet than you would have otherwise. Some of these options won’t work for everyone but most of them apply to any shopper.

Hold out for a Lenovo sale: Lenovo sales often run around major holidays like Christmas & New Year's and other sales events like Amazon Prime Day & Black Friday. You'll often see large discounts across the Lenovo range, making it a great time to save.

Trade in old Lenovo Hardware: Lenovo offers a trade-in service in which users can send back old hardware to Lenovo. If accepted, this trade-in will lower the cost of your next purchase made through Lenovo. This is a great option for users that have extra hardware lying around and want to save a few dollars on a new device.

Lenovo student discount: If you're in education, you can get 5% off your Lenovo products by signing up with a valid ID.me account, helping you save on your orders.

Shop the Lenovo outlet: If you aren't desperate for a new device, shop the Lenovo outlet to find refurbished devices. These devices aren't new, but have been restored to working condition and tested for quality, and are often sold at discounted prices.

Take Advantage of the LenovoPRO Business & Affinity Program : The LenovoPRO Business & Affinity Program is intended for businesses that make regular corporate purchases through Lenovo. Companies can save up to 5% on quality products including PCs, peripherals & even servers. Members also have the option of free expedited delivery on purchases, extra financing options, and 45-day returns.

How to use Lenovo coupons

If you’ve got a coupon for Lenovo, you need to apply it to your cart before you check out to redeem the savings. First, add the item or items you want to purchase to your Lenovo cart. Go to the checkout page. There will be a section labeled “Enter Cart eCoupon” that you can click. Here is where you can enter the Lenovo coupon or promo code before applying it to your cart. If the coupon is valid, you can complete the checkout at a discounted rate.

Save More on your Lenovo Purchase

Buying name brand hardware doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. With a few of these tips, you can easily lower the cost of your Lenovo purchase. Keep your eyes peeled for random deals on the Lenovo store. If you can’t find what you want, check out our list of coupons and promo codes for an offer that applies to your purchase.

If you’re a student, teacher, member of the military, law enforcement office, firefighter, first responder or an EMT, sign up for the discount program to instantly lower the cost of your cart. It doesn’t hurt to sign up for the newsletter either to stay up to date on the latest sales and deals.