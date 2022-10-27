Read full article on original website
Republicans urged to purge extremists after attack on House speaker’s husband – live
Leading historian warns that assault of Paul Pelosi was not an aberration amid erosion of democratic norms
Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate drops out, backs Republican Blake Masters
Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Marc Victor said Tuesday he was ending his campaign and asking his supporters to back Republican Blake Masters in a move that could nudge a narrow slice of voters in a race already expected to be close. Victor, an attorney whose campaign to oust Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., was...
Joe Rogan predicts 'red wave' in 2022 midterms: 'They're making Republicans'
Podcast host Joe Rogan predicted a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm elections during an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" that was released on Saturday.
Rogue employee who hacked New York Post apologizes for ‘utmost betrayal’
The New York Post employee who was fired after publishing a slew of phony, sexist and racist headlines on the newspaper’s website and Twitter account has apologized for what he described as a tantrum and the “utmost betrayal”. “I let my own stupidity get the best of...
Is it illegal to hand out water or food outside your polling place?
Georgia prohibits handing out water or snacks to voters waiting in line. But several other states have restrictions on providing refreshments — though none appear to be quite as strict.
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
