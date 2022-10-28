Arsenal report: Gunners to secure unbelievable free Evan Ndicka deal ahead of rivals Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal could trump Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a free transfer to bolster their defence.

The north London sides are no strangers to competing for the same players, most recently fought it out over Brazilian duo Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus in the summer. Both clubs enquired about both players but in the end, the former chose Tottenham, while the latter chose Arsenal.

The likes of William Saliba, Emerson Royal, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Dejan Kulusevski have all been linked with the opposite club before coming to the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison were linked with their rival clubs before moving to north London (Image credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Now, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacob has confirmed to GiveMeSport that the Gunners have put in the necessary "legwork" ahead of a transfer for Evan Ndicka and are placed ahead of Spurs to secure the defender.

Ndicka is one of the most highly-rated players in the Bundesliga after winning the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt last season. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season, however, with plenty of admirers across the continent.

"Arsenal like the player," Jacob said. "They've certainly done their legwork and their due diligence and their scouting on him.

"There's a lot of interest in the player, not just from the Premier League but from all across Europe as well."

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Frankfurt sports director Markus Krosche, however, has left the door open to Ndicka extending his stay in the Bundesliga. Arsenal are also said to be interested in Ndicka's team-mate Jesper Lindstrom.

"There has not yet been a decision as to which direction to go," Krosche said . "We didn't give them an ultimatum either. The offer is still available, and we are exchanging."

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli; the Gunners are said to have already made contact with the Italy international's camp . The club are also interested in Evan Ndicka in defence , while N'Golo Kante and Federico Valverde are targets, too.

Meanwhile, one man who could be heading for the Emirates Stadium exit door is Gabriel Martinelli: there's been talk of Chelsea making a shock swoop for the winger .

In other news, Aaron Ramsdale says that the Gunners have been motivated to succeed this season by the disappointment of missing out on Champions League qualification last term .