Montana State

4 statewide measures on ballot, with 2 that would change state Constitution

Secured ballot boxes await processing by workers at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) In November, Oregonians will vote on four measures affecting health care, criminal sentencing, gun safety and the ability of state lawmakers to stall legislation. Groups supporting all...
OREGON STATE
Grant aims to grow public health pros in rural and tribal lands

OMAHA, Nebraska — A $1.5 million grant to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will provide free tuition to help beef up the presence of public health practitioners in rural and tribal communities in a multi-state region, including South Dakota. The funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration...
IOWA STATE
Thompson Divide protections are just as significant as Camp Hale designation

An aerial view of Assignation Ridge in the Thompson Divide area of Colorado. (Courtesy of EcoFlight) On Oct. 12, Coloradans were given a reason to celebrate: President Joe Biden designated the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument in Colorado. That same morning, before Air Force One touched down in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the Department of the Interior received a proposal for a 20-year administrative mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide area. If approved, the withdrawal would conserve nearly 225,000 acres in Western Colorado for 20 years by prohibiting new mining and oil and gas drilling projects.
COLORADO STATE
For tribes, reforesting means reconnection to history, culture

ShiNaasha Pete, reforestation forester with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, gestures at whitebark pine seedlings being grown in a greenhouse on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana. The tribes are working to restore whitebark pines, which are threatened by an invasive disease, because they serve as a crucial ecologic and cultural resource. (Photo by Alex Brown of Stateline News)
MONTANA STATE
New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate

Left: U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez speaks at an event in Albuquerque for victims of the fire in northern New Mexico in late September just before Congress approved billions for compensation, aid and recovery. Right: Alexis Martinez Johnson, Republican candidate for Congressional District 3, at the All Pueblo Council of Governors forum in mid-October. (Photos by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM)
NEW MEXICO STATE
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean dies at 55

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean bows his head for a moment of silence as he and others honor the victims of the lives lost in Colorado in 2021 during Gov. Jared Polis' State of the State address at the Colorado State Capitol building on Jan. 13, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
COLORADO STATE
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children

VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury. Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing...
VIRGINIA STATE
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

Students applying for spring or fall 2023 at Norfolk State University will not have to submit SAT or ACT scores. A growing number of colleges are making the tests optional for admission. The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in...
VIRGINIA STATE
How Proposal 2 would change voting and elections in Michigan

The Promote the Vote 2022 coalition announces during a Lansing press conference that it has filed nearly 670,000 signatures, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. While it may not be getting the attention that Proposal 3, or Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA), is receiving, supporters of Proposal 2, or Promote the Vote (PTV), believe the very nature of being able to cast a ballot is at stake on Nov. 8.
MICHIGAN STATE
New Jersey’s local governments face cost crunch

Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen), the mayor of Wood-Ridge, said he has “enough cushion to get through” the various fiscal challenges for local governments ahead, but worries other municipalities won’t. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey towns and counties face a surfeit of heightened costs on...
NEW JERSEY STATE

