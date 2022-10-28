Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
4 statewide measures on ballot, with 2 that would change state Constitution
Secured ballot boxes await processing by workers at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) In November, Oregonians will vote on four measures affecting health care, criminal sentencing, gun safety and the ability of state lawmakers to stall legislation. Groups supporting all...
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado-based group that targets trans athletes in women’s sports seeks national influence
Nine PAC was launched during an event on Aug. 13, 2022, in Colorado Springs by former U.S. Senate candidate Eli Bremer, in peach shirt, and former collegiate swimmer, Riley Gaines, left of Bremer. Also pictured is U.S. House candidate Erik Aadland, right. (Photo by Heidi Beedle, courtesy of Colorado Times Recorder)
newsfromthestates.com
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
newsfromthestates.com
Growing Latino community looks to increase vote share, political power in Michigan
Freddy Diaz, also known as “South West Freddy,” a first-generation Mexican American created this mural on Detroit's west side in 2020 to reach other people of color and first-time voters. | Ken Coleman. As Michigan’s Latino population grows, Asa Zuccaro said the state’s leading political parties should strengthen...
newsfromthestates.com
Cleveland doctor, who said COVID-19 vax makes people magnetic, under state investigation
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testifies before the Ohio House Health Committee on June 8, 2021. During her presentation, she said vaccines are magnetizing to their recipients and "interface" with 5G cell towers. Source: The Ohio Channel. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital...
newsfromthestates.com
Grant aims to grow public health pros in rural and tribal lands
OMAHA, Nebraska — A $1.5 million grant to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will provide free tuition to help beef up the presence of public health practitioners in rural and tribal communities in a multi-state region, including South Dakota. The funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration...
newsfromthestates.com
Thompson Divide protections are just as significant as Camp Hale designation
An aerial view of Assignation Ridge in the Thompson Divide area of Colorado. (Courtesy of EcoFlight) On Oct. 12, Coloradans were given a reason to celebrate: President Joe Biden designated the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument in Colorado. That same morning, before Air Force One touched down in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the Department of the Interior received a proposal for a 20-year administrative mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide area. If approved, the withdrawal would conserve nearly 225,000 acres in Western Colorado for 20 years by prohibiting new mining and oil and gas drilling projects.
newsfromthestates.com
For tribes, reforesting means reconnection to history, culture
ShiNaasha Pete, reforestation forester with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, gestures at whitebark pine seedlings being grown in a greenhouse on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana. The tribes are working to restore whitebark pines, which are threatened by an invasive disease, because they serve as a crucial ecologic and cultural resource. (Photo by Alex Brown of Stateline News)
newsfromthestates.com
Veterans Day program to commemorate cornerstone laid at Nebraska State Capitol 100 years ago
LINCOLN — This year’s Veterans Day program at the State Capitol will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at the Capitol honoring “those who fell in the service of their country.”. The program will be held in the 2nd floor rotunda of the...
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate
Left: U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez speaks at an event in Albuquerque for victims of the fire in northern New Mexico in late September just before Congress approved billions for compensation, aid and recovery. Right: Alexis Martinez Johnson, Republican candidate for Congressional District 3, at the All Pueblo Council of Governors forum in mid-October. (Photos by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM)
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean dies at 55
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean bows his head for a moment of silence as he and others honor the victims of the lives lost in Colorado in 2021 during Gov. Jared Polis' State of the State address at the Colorado State Capitol building on Jan. 13, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
newsfromthestates.com
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury. Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing...
newsfromthestates.com
Annual Kansas opinion survey captures robust support for gun control measures
TOPEKA — Three of every four Kansans taking part in a statewide survey support a minimum age of 21 to purchase a firearm and endorsed a prohibition on sales of guns to people convicted of violent misdemeanors or anyone reported as dangerous to law enforcement by a mental health provider.
newsfromthestates.com
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
Red River County residents view a hand-drawn map of the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir at Cuthand United Methodist Church. Twenty-three new large reservoirs are expected to be built in Texas over the next five decades, according to the Texas Water Development Board. (Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune) Sign up...
newsfromthestates.com
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
Students applying for spring or fall 2023 at Norfolk State University will not have to submit SAT or ACT scores. A growing number of colleges are making the tests optional for admission. The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in...
newsfromthestates.com
People in the South Valley cast early ballots, as Haaland stops in to help turn out the vote
Gabe Vasquez, a candidate for CD2 in New Mexico, walks with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland into the N.M. Democrats' South Valley headquarters for a canvassing event on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) Off a road lined with gold-leafed cottonwood trees, the parking lots...
newsfromthestates.com
Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem
The four candidates for Alaska governor are seen in this composite image. From left to right are Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former Gov. Bill Walker, Democratic candidate Les Gara, and Republican candidate Charlie Pierce. (Photo composite) The cost of preschool child care is a growing problem in Alaska,...
newsfromthestates.com
Noem’s sales-tax promise shows panic during a campaign that should be easy
Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Oct. 12, 2022, at a Sioux Falls grocery store. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Kristi Noem’s sudden interest in repealing the sales tax on groceries seems like a desperate campaign tactic for a governor who should be coasting to reelection. It shocked legislators, and...
newsfromthestates.com
How Proposal 2 would change voting and elections in Michigan
The Promote the Vote 2022 coalition announces during a Lansing press conference that it has filed nearly 670,000 signatures, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. While it may not be getting the attention that Proposal 3, or Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA), is receiving, supporters of Proposal 2, or Promote the Vote (PTV), believe the very nature of being able to cast a ballot is at stake on Nov. 8.
newsfromthestates.com
New Jersey’s local governments face cost crunch
Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen), the mayor of Wood-Ridge, said he has “enough cushion to get through” the various fiscal challenges for local governments ahead, but worries other municipalities won’t. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey towns and counties face a surfeit of heightened costs on...
Comments / 0