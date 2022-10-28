Read full article on original website
for real
4d ago
I don't think that the people of Arizona are going to listen to a has been from Wyoming, it's none of Liz's business what goes on in Arizona!!
Reply(62)
207
Pallbearer
4d ago
A last gasp from a dying politician. If she decides to run for president, make sure she runs as a Democrat. A Charlie Crist in drag.
Reply(46)
206
Patricia A Brahm
4d ago
I'll bet Soros gave her the PAC money, or second guess it was RNC McConnell who withdrew his funding for Republicans ads in AZ and put it in NH. Anything logic of McConnell to stop Trump from running in 2024. His band of Rinos are running scared.
Reply(6)
82
Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'
"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Arizona's Kari Lake swipes Liz Cheney in open letter announcing 'biggest fundraiser yet'
Arizona candidate Kari Lake, a Republican running for governor, announced her campaign raised over $300,000 on Friday, which she cheekily credited to Sen. Liz Cheney, who is actively campaigning against her. In an open letter, Lake thanked Cheney for her "biggest fundraiser yet" as Cheney’s recent television ad campaign "urging...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.
Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor
The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening was canceled abruptly just hours before it was to start. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS (KAET) after the television station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs. ...
Liz Cheney launches new ad targeting Arizona GOP candidates
Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) leadership PAC on Friday released a new ad in Arizona targeting two election deniers who are running for high-profile statewide offices, saying “we cannot give people power who will not honor elections.”. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat. But...
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
CNN's Kyung Lah reports on the reaction to armed poll watchers monitoring ballot boxes in Arizona.
Opinion: Obama just gave Democrats their perfect closing message
If Democrats are looking for a message that will inspire voters, they should follow former President Barack Obama's lead, writes Dean Obeidallah. Obama served up the perfect closing question for voters this weekend: "Who will fight for your freedom?"
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
2022 Arizona governorship: Kari Lake builds huge lead over Katie Hobbs, poll finds
Arizona’s governorship race has been neck and neck between Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and her opponent Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and the Democratic candidate. But a recent Fox 10 InsiderAdvantage poll found that Lake has a big lead over Hobbs in the ratings by 11...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Rolling Stone
Watch: Trump Instructs Senate Candidate How to Lie About Election
Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters paces around his home, cell phone in hand, the call set to speaker for the benefit of the camera. “If you want to get across the line, you need to be stronger on that one thing,” instructs former President Donald Trump, “look at Kari [Lake],” he continues. “If they say, ‘How is your family?’ She says, ‘The election was rigged & stolen.’”
Arizona Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says Phoenix office was broken into
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says its headquarters in Phoenix was broken into. Katie Hobbs camping manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement that a break-in occurred earlier in the week at the headquarters. "Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with...
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse his opponent in critical Nevada race
Republican Adam Laxalt is locked in a competitive race against incumbent Democratic Sen Catherine Cortez Masto in a contest that could determine which party controls the US Senate in January. But if Mr Laxalt wants to win, he’ll have to do so without the support of a number of members...
WashingtonExaminer
Texas Democrat uses edited photo of GOP opponent in campaign ad that makes her appear more aggressive
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) posted a new campaign ad featuring a photo of his House GOP opponent Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) that was apparently edited to make the Republican appear more aggressive. The ad specifically focuses on school safety and gun control, targeting Flores on her first congressional vote opposing...
Michigan GOP governor candidate claimed Democrats want to ‘topple’ US for losing Civil War
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor of Michigan, claimed in remarks she made in 2020 that Democrats want to “topple” the United States for losing the Civil War. Dixon, who is a former news anchor, made the comments in a monologue on Real America’s Voice News, a...
