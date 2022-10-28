ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 615

for real
4d ago

I don't think that the people of Arizona are going to listen to a has been from Wyoming, it's none of Liz's business what goes on in Arizona!!

Reply
207
Pallbearer
4d ago

A last gasp from a dying politician. If she decides to run for president, make sure she runs as a Democrat. A Charlie Crist in drag.

Reply
206
Patricia A Brahm
4d ago

I'll bet Soros gave her the PAC money, or second guess it was RNC McConnell who withdrew his funding for Republicans ads in AZ and put it in NH. Anything logic of McConnell to stop Trump from running in 2024. His band of Rinos are running scared.

Reply
82
