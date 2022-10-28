ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 139

sedate
3d ago

fully agree. ive walked out of interviews as soon as they say no discussion of pay is tolerated. that's the easiest way to say we screw our employees and don't want caught.

Debra Carter
3d ago

They also need to be up front about the job description. You get hired and have all those other duties dumped on you.

Josh Sprinkles
3d ago

Good, tired of recruiters wasting my time. Go through hoops to find they are paying 30-50% of market value.

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Salary transparency is on the rise, and we have Gen Z to thank

Once again, Gen Z leads from behind when it comes to the issues that affect the workplace. All through the pandemic, it has been this cohort that has self-assuredly shown the rest of the working populace how they’d really like things to be done. Studies show that this is the generation that is most values-driven, wants to know that the company they work for is strongly supporting diversity goals, and has an innate need for work-life balance.
Job hunting for remote work is a mess right now

There are very few activities worse than opening your laptop, sorting through 20 different versions of “Resume_ACTUALFINAL.doc.pdf”, and submitting one to a virtual stack of other resumes that are just as good (if not better) than yours. When you throw on the “remote only” filter, the hunt feels...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
American Airlines agrees to pay at least $7.5 million to passengers who claim they were unfairly charged for checked baggage

Slide 1 of 5: Hundreds of passengers have found themselves sleeping on airport floors amid this summer's flight chaos. US airlines do not provide hotel vouchers if a flight is delayed or canceled for reasons beyond their control. This includes delays caused by labor shortages and worker strikes. Unlike in Europe, there are no federal laws in the US requiring airlines to provide free hotel or food vouchers when a flight is delayed or canceled. Instead, individual airlines set their own policies.Below are the individual overnight accommodation policies of Delta, United Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue, as described in their contract of carriage, the legal agreement between an airline and its passengers.
How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
