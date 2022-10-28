AEW All Out Investigation Updates, CM Punk Contract Buy-Out, Possible Return Date for The Elite, More Backstage Notes

Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19 this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,953 tickets and there are 712 left. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. – Bloodline in-ring promo: Michael Hayes. – New Day...
Report: Former ROH Names Join MLW In Backstage Roles
There are rumors of two names joining MLW who were previously involved with ROH. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Gary Juster has joined Major League Wrestling in a consulting capacity. According to the report, Juster will serve in a leadership capacity for MLW, offering guidance and assistance in all areas of the company’s operations, both promotional and otherwise.
Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestling Cody Rhodes Multiple Times On The Indies, Why He Decided To Do The Job For Rhodes
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at MLW Fightland
Major League Wrestling held its Fightland TV tapings in Philadelphia on Sunday night. At the tapings, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado took place, with Dorado hitting a handspring cutter and nailing a shooting star press for the pin to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion. We will...
Matt Hardy Recalls Booker T Joking About Wanting To Fail WWE Drug Test To Get Time Off
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about one occasion when Booker T made light of wanting to fail a drug test to get some time off during both men’s time in the WWE:
Frankie Kazarian Looks Back On SCU Becoming The Inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions: “SCU Was Pivotal To The Formation of AEW”
The official AEW Twitter account shared online that today is the three year anniversary of SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) becoming the inaugural AEW tag team champions, which saw the duo defeat the Lucha Bros in the final round of the tag team title eliminator tournament. Kazarian responded to...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC – 7,570 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 2,889 sold. WWE SmackDown – Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO – 7,524 sold. AEW Rampage – Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT –...
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now Is The Perfect Time For Triple H To Bring Back CM Punk
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE. It looks like CM Punk is on his way out of AEW as the promotion is reportedly in talks with the former world Champion about buying out his contract, with the only hang-up being the non-compete period. There has been speculation about Punk potentially returning to WWE should AEW buy out his contract.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/31/2022
– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special opens live on the USA Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as the pyro hits and fans pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. RAW Women’s Champion...
WWE House Show Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. – Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Natalya...
Backstage Note on AEW Filming TV Segments Ahead of Time
A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW has been getting creative with travel and their segments. While this is nothing new, AEW has regularly practiced filming segments for talent to air the week ahead when they won’t be wrestling at the next week’s tapings. This is done to save on travel, and to ease the schedule for talent so that they are not flying in to a city for two days, only to do one minute backstage segments.
Opening Betting Odds For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE Crown...
4 of the Uciest Storylines in Wrestling 2022
On May 19th 2020, I wrote a column about how I gave up on wrestling for the time being. There wasn’t an audience, WWE was trying to push a new concept called the Thunderdome, and AEW was being AEW harder than any AEW has ever done. It just wasn’t… good? Entertaining? Wrestling? No, it wasn’t very Ucey.
WWE House Show Results From Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com::. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) 24/7 Title Match – Dana Brooke (c) retains...
Jim Cornette Calls Malakai Black’s AEW Run A “Disappointment”
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette talked about how much of Malakai Black’s AEW run had been a letdown, referencing The House of Black as a direct result of this. Black is currently on hiatus from wrestling. “This guy...
Swerve Strickland Calls For Bow Wow To Wrestle In AEW: “Get Your Training In”
AEW superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently appeared on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City program, where the former tag champion spoke about famous rapper Bow Wow and how he hopes he will compete for AEW after expressing an interest in competing in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.
Mick Foley Thinks WWE Is Fooling Themselves If They Don’t View AEW As Competition
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer stated that he believes those in WWE are fooling themselves if they don’t consider AEW as competition. “When people say ‘are you your WWE...
Mick Foley Credits CM Punk For Giving Him His Confidence Back In 2012 After His Return To WWE
On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about his return to WWE in 2012, and how he was dealing with some memory loss issues at that time that made it harder for him to cut a promo. The hardcore legend revealed that getting to work with controversial superstar CM Punk in that time helped bring back his confidence. Check out Foley’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
