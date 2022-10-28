ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

bubearcats.com

Men’s Soccer Concludes Regular Season Against UMBC

- Binghamton (4-8-4, 2-2-2 AE) is coming off of a 3-1 win at Bryant on Friday afternoon. The Bearcats got goals from graduate student forward Ethan Homler, junior back William Noecker, and sophomore back Carlo Cavalar. Senior midfielder Parker McKnight also contributed two assists while senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda stopped three shots.
BINGHAMTON, NY
bubearcats.com

Volleyball takes down UMBC in 3-2 thriller

BALTIMORE, Md. – Junior hitter Stefana Stan ripped a career-high 26 kills and Binghamton volleyball (14-7, 5-2 America East) amassed a season-high 77 team kills to roar past first-place UMBC (13-6, 6-1 AE) 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Bearcats rallied from down 2-1 down to win 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13. The win pulled second-place BU to within one game of the Retrievers and in the process, snapped UMBC's 23-match win streak against America East opponents.
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Swimming & Diving Splits Meet With Bryant

VESTAL, N.Y. – Sophomore Elijah Lanfear won three events and Binghamton posted five other double-event winners, highlighting its swimming & diving dual meet against Bryant on Saturday afternoon at the Saunders Aquatic Center. The Bearcats won the men's meet 185.5-114.5 but fell short in the women's competition by a 184-116 margin.
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Cross Country Sweeps Runner-Up Honors at AE Meet

KINGSVILLE. MD. – It was both an impressive and historic day for the Binghamton cross country programs at the America East Championships on Saturday morning at Jerusalem Mills Park. The Bearcat women placed second out of nine teams, which was their highest finish at the meet since they joined...
BINGHAMTON, NY
bubearcats.com

Men's tennis sends four to Cleveland State event

CLEVELAND, N.Y. - Binghamton men's tennis sent four individuals to the seven-team Cleveland State Viking Invitational, picking up three doubles and six singles wins. It was a 48-man singles draw and a 24-team doubles draw and matches were played at the Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion on the Cleveland State Campus.
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD

Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame

A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
BALTIMORE, MD
signsofthetimes.com

Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant

JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NYS Music

Bluegrass, Brass and Class: first-ever Ramble Festival was a smashing success

Produced by Brandon “Brick” Lohr and Jason “J” Hubert, the inaugural Ramble Festival held at Camp Ramblewood in Darlington, MD from October 7-9, transpired smoothly, as fans enjoyed nearly perfect fall weather near the Susquehanna, mere miles from Pennsylvania. Camp Ramblewood has held other music events, but Ramble Fest hosted a wide variety of bluegrass, brass, indie rock, blues, country, Americana and folk music from Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Indiana, Colorado, California, and many other states, with fans traveling from all over the US and internationally to enjoy fun in the sun with cool nights & campfire jams.
DARLINGTON, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in St. Michaels, MD

St. Michaels is a quaint town in Talbot County, Maryland, known for its oyster and fishing industry. It owes its thriving shipbuilding and seafood trade to its ideal location surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay and other bodies of water. As such, you can find fresh and abundant seafood here, including...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits

BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties.  One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so. Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged."We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Trader Joe's Opens Up Newest Maryland Location

The first Trader Joe's in Prince George's County has opened its doors to customers, bringing the community a fresh new option for groceries. The College Park supermarket is a part of the Aster College Park mixed-used community at 4429 Calvert Road. The 11,000 square foot store is the 10th Maryland store to open.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday evening, a 16-year-old was shot in Northern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 4000 Block of Old York Road near a neighborhood playground at about 6 pm. The victim was found by the Baltimore Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Prince George's County as the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion. Seven players around the country matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing but missed out on winning the jackpot because they did not match the Powerball number.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war

Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD

