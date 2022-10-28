Read full article on original website
bubearcats.com
Men’s Soccer Concludes Regular Season Against UMBC
- Binghamton (4-8-4, 2-2-2 AE) is coming off of a 3-1 win at Bryant on Friday afternoon. The Bearcats got goals from graduate student forward Ethan Homler, junior back William Noecker, and sophomore back Carlo Cavalar. Senior midfielder Parker McKnight also contributed two assists while senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda stopped three shots.
bubearcats.com
Volleyball takes down UMBC in 3-2 thriller
BALTIMORE, Md. – Junior hitter Stefana Stan ripped a career-high 26 kills and Binghamton volleyball (14-7, 5-2 America East) amassed a season-high 77 team kills to roar past first-place UMBC (13-6, 6-1 AE) 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Bearcats rallied from down 2-1 down to win 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13. The win pulled second-place BU to within one game of the Retrievers and in the process, snapped UMBC's 23-match win streak against America East opponents.
bubearcats.com
Swimming & Diving Splits Meet With Bryant
VESTAL, N.Y. – Sophomore Elijah Lanfear won three events and Binghamton posted five other double-event winners, highlighting its swimming & diving dual meet against Bryant on Saturday afternoon at the Saunders Aquatic Center. The Bearcats won the men's meet 185.5-114.5 but fell short in the women's competition by a 184-116 margin.
bubearcats.com
Cross Country Sweeps Runner-Up Honors at AE Meet
KINGSVILLE. MD. – It was both an impressive and historic day for the Binghamton cross country programs at the America East Championships on Saturday morning at Jerusalem Mills Park. The Bearcat women placed second out of nine teams, which was their highest finish at the meet since they joined...
bubearcats.com
Men's tennis sends four to Cleveland State event
CLEVELAND, N.Y. - Binghamton men's tennis sent four individuals to the seven-team Cleveland State Viking Invitational, picking up three doubles and six singles wins. It was a 48-man singles draw and a 24-team doubles draw and matches were played at the Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion on the Cleveland State Campus.
247Sports
Turgeon-loyal former Terps star on Kevin Willard's efforts, the "bright side of Maryland" and more
Jalen Smith raised some eyebrows in January when he said he understood why Mark Turgeon wanted to get away from Maryland fans. Despite his loyalty to Turgeon, though, the former Terps star is giving first-year coach Kevin Willard a chance. "They had like a bowling event while I was in...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD
Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
Wbaltv.com
'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame
A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
signsofthetimes.com
Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant
JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
NYS Music
Bluegrass, Brass and Class: first-ever Ramble Festival was a smashing success
Produced by Brandon “Brick” Lohr and Jason “J” Hubert, the inaugural Ramble Festival held at Camp Ramblewood in Darlington, MD from October 7-9, transpired smoothly, as fans enjoyed nearly perfect fall weather near the Susquehanna, mere miles from Pennsylvania. Camp Ramblewood has held other music events, but Ramble Fest hosted a wide variety of bluegrass, brass, indie rock, blues, country, Americana and folk music from Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Indiana, Colorado, California, and many other states, with fans traveling from all over the US and internationally to enjoy fun in the sun with cool nights & campfire jams.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in St. Michaels, MD
St. Michaels is a quaint town in Talbot County, Maryland, known for its oyster and fishing industry. It owes its thriving shipbuilding and seafood trade to its ideal location surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay and other bodies of water. As such, you can find fresh and abundant seafood here, including...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…oh my! Here are some of the cryptids that are said to call Maryland and D.C. home.
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits
BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties. One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so. Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged."We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis...
Trader Joe's Opens Up Newest Maryland Location
The first Trader Joe's in Prince George's County has opened its doors to customers, bringing the community a fresh new option for groceries. The College Park supermarket is a part of the Aster College Park mixed-used community at 4429 Calvert Road. The 11,000 square foot store is the 10th Maryland store to open.
16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday evening, a 16-year-old was shot in Northern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 4000 Block of Old York Road near a neighborhood playground at about 6 pm. The victim was found by the Baltimore Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Prince George's County as the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion. Seven players around the country matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing but missed out on winning the jackpot because they did not match the Powerball number.
Washington Examiner
How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war
Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
