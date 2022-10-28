Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Results and Videos 10/28/2022 (New Debut, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Brooks Jensen, More)
– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday, October 25 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tank Ledger in the opener. Tony D’Angelo came out on his crutch. There was good offense from both competitors, good physical action. Stacks worked on the arm and in the end it gave Stacks the win after a tackle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. We’re two short weeks away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and on this week’s edition of NWA USA, we’re going to be paying tribute to the NWA United States Tag Team Champions: The Fixers!
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage 10/28/22 Results
After a great episode of Dynamite, AEW returns with another (thankfully) live edition of Rampage! Let’s see what’s on the card:. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!. AEW Rampage 10/28/22. Live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut! Jim...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Strong Results 10/29/22
Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov) Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari with a waist lock go-behind. Knight applies a side headlock. Daivari whips Knight across the ring. Knight drops Daivari with a shoulder tackle. Daivari blocks The Boston Crab. Daivari regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. Daivari with clubbing blows to Knight’s back. Daivari slams Knight’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Daivari sends Knight to the corner. Knight dives over Daivari. Knight ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Knight with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Knight punches Daivari in the back. Knight whips Daivari across the ring. Knight goes for a Dropkick, but Daivari holds onto the ropes. Daivari with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Daivari poses for the crowd. Daivari drives Knight shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Knight blocks The Vertical Suplex.
wrestletalk.com
More Pics And Video Of WWE Star Sheamus’ Wedding
CJ Perry (who WWE fans may recognize from her former moniker, Lana) was in attendance at Sheamus’ wedding today and has been sharing pics and even a video of the happy couple!. While Perry’s husband Miro is in attendance as a groomsmen, you’ll also notice from one snap another...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure
Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumours That He Had Issues With CM Punk In AEW
Cody Rhodes made news at the beginning of the year, when it was announced by himself and AEW that he would be leaving his role as an executive vice president of the company, and departing the company due to his contract expiring. Cody then returned to WWE, arriving as Seth...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com::. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) 24/7 Title Match – Dana Brooke (c) retains...
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Hit Em Up
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Hit Em Up event tonight from Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 12 AM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Blake Christian vs. Flip Gordon. Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie Katch. YAMATO vs....
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – October 27, 2022
Dana Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes Kiana James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drops a elbow for a two count.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Non-Spoiler Match Listing for the Final WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel to Air Next Friday
The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Next week’s SmackDown episode was taped due to the crew traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5. You can click here for full...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened
Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
PWMania
NJPW Battle Autumn Results – October 30, 2022
The New Japan Pro-Wrestling Battle Autumn Tour rolled into Chiba on October 30th at the Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 1. The event was headlined with two NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinal matchups as Ren Narita went one on one with Toru Yano and SANADA took on KENTA to see who would advance to the semifinals.
