Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS

The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021
Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades.
The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years.
Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year
From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters.
The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series.
The following...
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016
Talk about an athletic duo!
Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams.
After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022
The show is officially over for one former World Series champion. Longtime Boston Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt took to Instagram this week to announce that he is retiring from baseball. “Damn it that was fun,” he wrote. “For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing...
Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora may not be managing in the postseason, however with this season’s Fall Classic featuring a few former players — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vázquez — the skipper certainly has plenty of reason to stay tuned in this October. Cora managed...
