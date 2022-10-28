Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
‘Monstrous’ east African oil project will emit vast amounts of carbon, data shows
An oil pipeline under construction in east Africa will produce vast amounts of carbon dioxide, according to new analysis. The project will result in 379m tonnes of climate-heating pollution, according to an expert assessment, more than 25 times the combined annual emissions of Uganda and Tanzania, the host nations. The...
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
Britain faces £100m loss over drilling at biggest new oil field, says research
Norwegian firm wants to develop Rosebank field in North Sea but Sunak’s tax break for fossil fuel producers could cost UK dear
marinelink.com
ABB's Shaft Generator System for Northern Lights CO2 Carriers
The two vessels will support the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project by transporting greenhouse gas from industrial emitters to an onshore terminal in Øygarden, Norway. Image credit: Northern Lights. ABB will deliver the shaft generator system with permanent magnet technology for the first dedicated CO2-storage vessels...
marinelink.com
Russia Ramps Up Seaborne Urals Oil Exports to Asia ahead of EU Embargo
Russia ramped up seaborne Urals oil exports to Asia to 50% of the total over the Oct. 1-20 period ahead of a December EU embargo on the state's oil and products, according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data. EU countries which have been primary consumers of Russian crude oil for...
marinelink.com
Bunker Suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil Merge
Bunker fuel suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil on Friday announced they will merge on January 1, 2023 under one combined brand, Dan-Bunkering. The move, which follows the recent merger between Dan-Bunkering and SABT in the spring of 2022, continues industry consolidation in the bunkering sector. Dan-Bunkering is headquartered in Denmark with...
marinelink.com
Partners Test Isotopic Tracer for Marine Biofuels
Biofuels provider GoodFuels announced the results of a new partnership with global certification organization Control Union and France’s IDS Group to test the effectiveness of a unique isotopic tracer for biofuels. A successful pilot, conducted during a recent delivery of 500 tonnes of biofuel to the Norden-owned tanker Nord...
marinelink.com
Ingalls Awarded $2.4 Billion Deal to Build US Warship LHA 9
HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding has been awarded a $2.4 billion U.S. Navy fixed-price-incentive contract for the detail design and construction of amphibious assault ship LHA 9. The award includes options, that if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $3.2 billion. Ingalls was awarded the original long-lead-time material contract for the fourth ship in the America (LHA 6) class on April 30, 2020.
Flying Magazine
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
US News and World Report
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
marinelink.com
Fleet Cleaner Demonstrates Remote Control of Hull Cleaning Services
MSC’s Marianna Mastellone christening Thunderbird 3, together with Fleet Cleaner founders Alex Noordstrand (left) and Cornelis de Vet. (Photo: Fleet Cleaner) Thunderbird 3 named as latest vessel in growing fleet as remote operating control center in Delft begins operations. As hull biofouling and its role in invasive species transfer...
Expect the natural gas market to tighten if China rebounds to compete with Europe for supply, IEA chief says
The market for liquefied natural gas will get tighter if China's economy rebounds, the IEA's head said Tuesday. That will mean more competition for supply with energy-starved Europe, according to Fatih Birol. But analysts are worried about economic growth in China after President Xi's power grab. The market for liquefied...
Stellantis' China JV GAC-FCA To File For Bankruptcy
The joint venture between automobile companies Stellantis NV STLA and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC) in China is expected to file for bankruptcy. The shareholders of the GAC-FCA Joint Venture have approved a resolution authorizing the JV to file for bankruptcy in the wake of making a loss. Stellantis fully...
seafoodsource.com
USDA to buy up to USD 25 million of wild-caught shrimp
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to USD 25 million (EUR 25.1 million) of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild shrimp, U.S. Representative Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) said in a press release. Graves said the move will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, which has faced several...
maritime-executive.com
HHI Speeds Up Reopening of Gunsan Shipyard
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has reopened an idled shipyard in the southwestern port city of Gunsan two months ahead of schedule, helping the shipbuilder to accommodate surging newbuild orders. Presiding over the reopening of the facility, South Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo committed the government to continuing to support the...
techaiapp.com
A Solid Budget Power Backup
Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
aogdigital.com
Kashagan's Oil Processing Complex to Restart in Coming Days
Kazakhstan's energy company KazMunayGas said on Saturday that it expects the Bolashak onshore processing complex at the giant Kashagan offshore oilfield to resume operations in the coming days after repair works at a complex unit. "At the moment, all the mechanical repair work, aimed at the restoration of production levels,...
Agriculture Online
The market is telling you it needs the grain now
Tight production supplies, lower yields, and uncertain exports out of Ukraine have kept markets in a sideways trading range for two months, allowing producers to harvest grain and take advantage of elevated prices. Nearby corn futures have traded between $6.60 and $7 since early September. Exports are slow and half...
demolitionandrecycling.media
New bucket tooth system launched by MTG
MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...
Comments / 1