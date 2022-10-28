ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marinelink.com

ABB's Shaft Generator System for Northern Lights CO2 Carriers

The two vessels will support the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project by transporting greenhouse gas from industrial emitters to an onshore terminal in Øygarden, Norway. Image credit: Northern Lights. ABB will deliver the shaft generator system with permanent magnet technology for the first dedicated CO2-storage vessels...
marinelink.com

Russia Ramps Up Seaborne Urals Oil Exports to Asia ahead of EU Embargo

Russia ramped up seaborne Urals oil exports to Asia to 50% of the total over the Oct. 1-20 period ahead of a December EU embargo on the state's oil and products, according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data. EU countries which have been primary consumers of Russian crude oil for...
marinelink.com

Bunker Suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil Merge

Bunker fuel suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil on Friday announced they will merge on January 1, 2023 under one combined brand, Dan-Bunkering. The move, which follows the recent merger between Dan-Bunkering and SABT in the spring of 2022, continues industry consolidation in the bunkering sector. Dan-Bunkering is headquartered in Denmark with...
marinelink.com

Partners Test Isotopic Tracer for Marine Biofuels

Biofuels provider GoodFuels announced the results of a new partnership with global certification organization Control Union and France’s IDS Group to test the effectiveness of a unique isotopic tracer for biofuels. A successful pilot, conducted during a recent delivery of 500 tonnes of biofuel to the Norden-owned tanker Nord...
marinelink.com

Ingalls Awarded $2.4 Billion Deal to Build US Warship LHA 9

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding has been awarded a $2.4 billion U.S. Navy fixed-price-incentive contract for the detail design and construction of amphibious assault ship LHA 9. The award includes options, that if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $3.2 billion. Ingalls was awarded the original long-lead-time material contract for the fourth ship in the America (LHA 6) class on April 30, 2020.
Flying Magazine

World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight

The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
US News and World Report

For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam

(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
marinelink.com

​Fleet Cleaner Demonstrates Remote Control of Hull Cleaning Services

MSC’s Marianna Mastellone christening Thunderbird 3, together with Fleet Cleaner founders Alex Noordstrand (left) and Cornelis de Vet. (Photo: Fleet Cleaner) Thunderbird 3 named as latest vessel in growing fleet as remote operating control center in Delft begins operations. As hull biofouling and its role in invasive species transfer...
Benzinga

Stellantis' China JV GAC-FCA To File For Bankruptcy

The joint venture between automobile companies Stellantis NV STLA and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC) in China is expected to file for bankruptcy. The shareholders of the GAC-FCA Joint Venture have approved a resolution authorizing the JV to file for bankruptcy in the wake of making a loss. Stellantis fully...
seafoodsource.com

USDA to buy up to USD 25 million of wild-caught shrimp

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to USD 25 million (EUR 25.1 million) of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild shrimp, U.S. Representative Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) said in a press release. Graves said the move will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, which has faced several...
maritime-executive.com

HHI Speeds Up Reopening of Gunsan Shipyard

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has reopened an idled shipyard in the southwestern port city of Gunsan two months ahead of schedule, helping the shipbuilder to accommodate surging newbuild orders. Presiding over the reopening of the facility, South Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo committed the government to continuing to support the...
techaiapp.com

A Solid Budget Power Backup

Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
aogdigital.com

Kashagan's Oil Processing Complex to Restart in Coming Days

Kazakhstan's energy company KazMunayGas said on Saturday that it expects the Bolashak onshore processing complex at the giant Kashagan offshore oilfield to resume operations in the coming days after repair works at a complex unit. "At the moment, all the mechanical repair work, aimed at the restoration of production levels,...
Agriculture Online

The market is telling you it needs the grain now

Tight production supplies, lower yields, and uncertain exports out of Ukraine have kept markets in a sideways trading range for two months, allowing producers to harvest grain and take advantage of elevated prices. Nearby corn futures have traded between $6.60 and $7 since early September. Exports are slow and half...
demolitionandrecycling.media

New bucket tooth system launched by MTG

MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...

