Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Prologis Stock (NYSE:PLD): Strong Momentum and Dividend Growth Support Bullish Thesis
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) recently reported its Q3-2022 results, with the industrial REIT's performance coming in very strong, backed by its multi-year leases and excellent occupancy rates. The company is set to end the year with record top and bottom line numbers, which, combined with its overall qualities and the stock's corrected valuation, comprises what appears to be a fruitful investment case. Accordingly, I am bullish on the stock.
Wall Street Set To Bounce Back
(RTTNews) - Traders' focus on Tuesday will be a two-day monetary policy meeting and economic announcements such as Fed's statement. The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is expected this week. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished positive, while European...
European Shares Rally As Investors Look To Fed, BoE Meetings
(RTTNews) - European stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday as markets held out hopes for a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes. The U.S. dollar edged lower and Eurozone yields fell as focus shifted to a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve that gets underway later today. It...
Japanese Market Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 27,600 level, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders remained cautious ahead of the US Fed rate decision on Wednesday. Some positive domestic earnings news also aided market sentiment.
Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 120 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Asian Markets Trading Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, amid higher global bond yields even as traders are cautious as they await the US Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points, its fourth straight rate hike, to fight soaring inflation. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday.
4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Rise in September Durable Goods Orders
Orders for long-lasting goods made in U.S. factories have been on the rise, although rising prices are a concern. Rising prices have made people spend cautiously, but higher demand is still driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for durable goods jumping month over month in September. A...
Recent Price Trend in Agilysys (AGYS) is Your Friend, Here's Why
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. Often, the direction of a stock's...
Should Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/13/2020. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $751.77 million, making it...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency,...
Nippon Steel H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the trading in Japan after the company reported Tuesday higher earnings and revenues for the first half, and lifted its earnings view for fiscal 2022. The company also lifted dividend. For the first half, profit...
Why Etsy Stock Tumbled Today
This is the week that Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) will drop its latest earnings release -- specifically, on Wednesday after market hours -- and judging by Monday's action, investors aren't filled with confidence about it. The company's shares fell by over 4% on the day, a notably deeper plunge than the 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index.
