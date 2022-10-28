Long-time Reynolds librarian, advocate wins state-wide recognition

Reynolds Middle School teacher-librarian named Secondary Teacher-Librarian of the Year

Tricia Snyder was selected as the 2022 Secondary Teacher-Librarian of the Year by the Oregon Association of School Libraries (OASL). This is the highest award given by OASL, which each year honors only one exemplary secondary level (grades 6-12) teacher-librarian.

Snyder, a teacher-librarian at Reynolds Middle School, has worked for the Reynolds School District for 23 years and has spearheaded efforts to boost funding for school libraries throughout the district and the state.

According to OASL, Snyder was selected because of her innovation, collaboration and her tireless efforts toward library services for students. She was also selected for her advocacy for Reynolds students, teachers and Oregon school library programs. OASL awards were presented during the annual OASL fall conference on Saturday, Oct, 15 in Bend.

Snyder has been a strong proponent of libraries, but her love for all things books and education started way before she ever stepped into her current role as a teacher-librarian at Reynolds Middle.

A love of reading

A native Oregonian, Snyder was born and raised in Coos Bay. "I had really positive library experience as a kid," Snyder said. "When I was in second grade, I remember having a photo of me reading to the kindergarteners."

Falling in love with reading at a young age, Snyder discovered the power of reading and comprehending new ideas. Initially going to college to become a journalist, Snyder ended up with a bachelor's degree in history and English.

Trying to figure out what she wanted to do after college, Snyder decided to focus on what she loved doing — reading. "I just had an epiphany one day, and I thought, 'Oh, I should try to be a librarian,'" she said.

After going through her teaching program and thinking that more schooling would be needed to get her a librarian position, she was shocked to learn that all she needed was an endorsement to be a library-teacher. "I didn't even know that a teacher-librarian was something you could do," she said.

Snyder spent another year getting her endorsement. "Those were the best classes I ever did," Snyder said. "We got to read kids books, learn how to teach research skills and that is where I learned that you could teach any subject at the library, which for a person who just loves learning was absolutely perfect."

Snyder started at the Reynolds School District working at Sweetbriar Elementary School, where she stayed for about 10 years. "I loved it. I loved getting to know all the kids. We even moved into the neighborhood," Snyder remembered. "My kids would end up going there with me."

Sadly, in 2009 an overhaul in budgeting resulted in staff and program cuts at the Reynolds School District — teacher-librarians were some of the first to go.

Advocacy

Snyder, luckily, was reassigned to the classroom until her current position at Reynolds Middle School opened in 2016. Although back in the library, Snyder discovered the great loss that had occurred in students while teacher-librarians were slowly removed from schools.

"What happened with the cuts was that the elementary schools kept the library assistants and the middle schools kept the certified teacher-librarians," Snyder said. "So, every library was left with one person running the library, but you really need two people to run the program that supports the whole school when it comes to literacy, research skills and technology."

Snyder noticed that students were not taught how to utilize the library resources from the years of having limited librarians. "By middle school they should already know the basics," Snyder said. "They should already know the Dewey Decimal, know how to find things on the computer, but they just didn't. They were completely clueless."

Much-needed skills like media literacy, finding credible sources, research skills and many other important abilities that middle schoolers needed to bring to high school and college were completely missing.

After seeing firsthand what a lack of a librarians could bring, Snyder got to work advocating for the importance of the school library. Snyder brought together the four other Reynolds School District librarians, which at the time was more than most Oregon districts and started making themselves heard to the then new superintendent, Dana Diaz. Diaz would also share Snyder and company's importance of school libraries. Snyder and company would also advocate for more funding through lobbying state legislators and telling their stories on why libraries are a crucial resource for many students, especially those of low-socioeconomic status.

"Library access is an equity issue, literacy issue, social-emotional issue," Snyder said. "So, I decided that that was where I was going to focus my advocacy issue."

Snyder's work advocating for school libraries and teacher-librarians has produced some great successes in the district including getting funding for elementary school librarians, increasing their book budget as well as hiring a new library assistant for the Reynolds Middle School library, Ley Farmer. "I honestly don't know how I used to do this job without him," Snyder said.

Although it has been a lot of work, Snyder said she loves being able to promote the important work being done at school libraries.

"I love working here, with this staff and these kids," Snyder said. "There are so many students who find the library as a place of safety and solace. A library has many hats and I feel like this is a customer service position. When you come through those doors you should feel safe and comfortable."

