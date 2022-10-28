ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Long-time Reynolds librarian, advocate wins state-wide recognition

By Angel Rosas
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFH0L_0iqE3CjB00 Reynolds Middle School teacher-librarian named Secondary Teacher-Librarian of the Year

Tricia Snyder was selected as the 2022 Secondary Teacher-Librarian of the Year by the Oregon Association of School Libraries (OASL). This is the highest award given by OASL, which each year honors only one exemplary secondary level (grades 6-12) teacher-librarian.

Snyder, a teacher-librarian at Reynolds Middle School, has worked for the Reynolds School District for 23 years and has spearheaded efforts to boost funding for school libraries throughout the district and the state.

According to OASL, Snyder was selected because of her innovation, collaboration and her tireless efforts toward library services for students. She was also selected for her advocacy for Reynolds students, teachers and Oregon school library programs. OASL awards were presented during the annual OASL fall conference on Saturday, Oct, 15 in Bend.

Snyder has been a strong proponent of libraries, but her love for all things books and education started way before she ever stepped into her current role as a teacher-librarian at Reynolds Middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iqE3CjB00

A love of reading

A native Oregonian, Snyder was born and raised in Coos Bay. "I had really positive library experience as a kid," Snyder said. "When I was in second grade, I remember having a photo of me reading to the kindergarteners."

Falling in love with reading at a young age, Snyder discovered the power of reading and comprehending new ideas. Initially going to college to become a journalist, Snyder ended up with a bachelor's degree in history and English.

Trying to figure out what she wanted to do after college, Snyder decided to focus on what she loved doing — reading. "I just had an epiphany one day, and I thought, 'Oh, I should try to be a librarian,'" she said.

After going through her teaching program and thinking that more schooling would be needed to get her a librarian position, she was shocked to learn that all she needed was an endorsement to be a library-teacher. "I didn't even know that a teacher-librarian was something you could do," she said.

Snyder spent another year getting her endorsement. "Those were the best classes I ever did," Snyder said. "We got to read kids books, learn how to teach research skills and that is where I learned that you could teach any subject at the library, which for a person who just loves learning was absolutely perfect."

Snyder started at the Reynolds School District working at Sweetbriar Elementary School, where she stayed for about 10 years. "I loved it. I loved getting to know all the kids. We even moved into the neighborhood," Snyder remembered. "My kids would end up going there with me."

Sadly, in 2009 an overhaul in budgeting resulted in staff and program cuts at the Reynolds School District — teacher-librarians were some of the first to go.

Advocacy

Snyder, luckily, was reassigned to the classroom until her current position at Reynolds Middle School opened in 2016. Although back in the library, Snyder discovered the great loss that had occurred in students while teacher-librarians were slowly removed from schools. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtKn2_0iqE3CjB00

"What happened with the cuts was that the elementary schools kept the library assistants and the middle schools kept the certified teacher-librarians," Snyder said. "So, every library was left with one person running the library, but you really need two people to run the program that supports the whole school when it comes to literacy, research skills and technology."

Snyder noticed that students were not taught how to utilize the library resources from the years of having limited librarians. "By middle school they should already know the basics," Snyder said. "They should already know the Dewey Decimal, know how to find things on the computer, but they just didn't. They were completely clueless."

Much-needed skills like media literacy, finding credible sources, research skills and many other important abilities that middle schoolers needed to bring to high school and college were completely missing.

After seeing firsthand what a lack of a librarians could bring, Snyder got to work advocating for the importance of the school library. Snyder brought together the four other Reynolds School District librarians, which at the time was more than most Oregon districts and started making themselves heard to the then new superintendent, Dana Diaz. Diaz would also share Snyder and company's importance of school libraries. Snyder and company would also advocate for more funding through lobbying state legislators and telling their stories on why libraries are a crucial resource for many students, especially those of low-socioeconomic status.

"Library access is an equity issue, literacy issue, social-emotional issue," Snyder said. "So, I decided that that was where I was going to focus my advocacy issue."

Snyder's work advocating for school libraries and teacher-librarians has produced some great successes in the district including getting funding for elementary school librarians, increasing their book budget as well as hiring a new library assistant for the Reynolds Middle School library, Ley Farmer. "I honestly don't know how I used to do this job without him," Snyder said.

Although it has been a lot of work, Snyder said she loves being able to promote the important work being done at school libraries.

"I love working here, with this staff and these kids," Snyder said. "There are so many students who find the library as a place of safety and solace. A library has many hats and I feel like this is a customer service position. When you come through those doors you should feel safe and comfortable."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Is Oregon doing its elections right?

Survey shows voters are interested in alternate systems, but there's no consensus on preferred systems.While Oregon's voting rate remains among the highest in the country, most Oregonians aren't satisfied with current election systems, a new poll finds. A survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found that less than one-third of Oregonians think that the process for electing the governor and state legislators should stay the same. One-third of Oregonians think voters should be able to rank their top three candidates, while 24% think there should be runoff elections if no candidate receives more than 50% of the...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Increased SNAP allotments to continue through end of year

Oregonians to continue receiving emergency benefits in November and December directly to EBT cardsThe majority of Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments next month. The federal government approved extra allotments since March 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oregon will be able to distribute extra benefits in November and December. Next month about 430,000 SNAP households will receive a portion of $69 million in extra food benefits, in addition to their regular allotment. "We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Democratic control of Oregon: Wedge issue in governor's race

Democrats control all three branches of state government and have held the governor's office for 40 years.Christine Drazan was a 10-year-old grade-schooler in Klamath County. Tina Kotek had just turned 16 and was a budding high school track-and-field star in York County, Pennsylvania. Betsy Johnson was 31, one of only 87 licensed women helicopter pilots in the United States, who two years earlier had flown over the Mt. St. Helens volcanic eruption for the U.S. Geological Survey. It was November 1982. Oregon voters elected Gov. Vic Atiyeh to a second four-year term. A Republican won the state's top job for...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Survey: Most support guaranteed shelter but disagree on how

Polls show homelessness is a priority issue and flashpoint in the 2022 elections.Most Oregonians agree that shelter should be guaranteed, but they don't always agree on how to make that a reality. That's one takeaway from a September survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a non-partisan polling and survey nonprofit. More than 70% of people surveyed said the state should guarantee temporary housing or shelter, and 64% agreed with the statement that access to permanent shelter or housing should be guaranteed as a basic human right. "There is a housing crisis. For many, we can ignore it, because...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

'Eminent Oregonians' wins praise, readers

Sponsored story: The book is 'an inspiring and moving account of three people who helped create modern Oregon,' wrote Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times Since publication one year ago, Eminent Oregonians: Three Who Matter has connected with readers across Oregon. "An inspiring and moving account of three people who helped create modern Oregon," wrote Nicholas Kristof. "If you're looking to learn some history you may not have been taught in school, Eminent Oregonians: Three Who Matter should be your next read," wrote Sienna Riley of the Eugene Weekly. The icon Abigail Scott Duniway, the iconoclast...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Letters to the editor

Topics include: Walt Trandum for District 51; Tina Kotek for governor; Cathy Keathley for Gresham City Council; Raz Mason for Senate District 26; Paul Savas for Clackamas County CommissionGet money out of Oregon politics I'm not certain that the voters of Oregon's new District 51 (Canby, Sandy, Estacada) realize the opportunity now being offered with Walt Trandum's effort to get private outside money out of politics. Measuring a candidate's fitness for office based on how much money they can raise is a silly way to run any government. Only by getting private money out of politics can this picture be...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Tuesday is the deadline for Oregon voter registration

Statewide total is about 3 million, one of the highest shares among states; current voters can still update info.Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the deadline to register to vote in Oregon's general election Nov. 8. First-time voters in Oregon may mail a registration card — it must be postmarked no later than Tuesday — or may register online by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. If you have been registered previously in Oregon, but have moved or changed your name, you still have time to update your registration with your county elections office, even after the deadline. Check oregonvotes.org for information. "I don't want...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Wedge issues in 2022 Oregon governor's race: Abortion

The first in a series of articles on where the three candidates stands on the issues shaping the election.Tune into any of the forums and debates in the 2022 race for Oregon governor and you can hear candidates' responses to a litany of issues confronting the state. But in social media posts, website blurbs and television ads, the focus narrows sharply to a few sharp wedge issues that campaigns repeat over and over. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson have all served in the Oregon Legislature, establishing voting records to go alongside their positions as...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Our opinion: Ron Wyden is an easy choice for voters

Oregon's senior U.S. senator has put a priority on policies and programs that benefit everyday Oregonians. Oregon voters have many difficult decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general election. The race for U.S. Senate is not one of them. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, holds one of the most...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Former ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme

Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of government property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the former ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. Former ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Replace SNAP benefits lost during wildfire power shutoff

Households may request support for any food spoiled during September red flag warning, evacuationsResidents who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations in August and September are eligible for replacements. Folks in the Columbia River Gorge, like Corbett and Springdale, may apply through the Oregon Department of Human Services to get new food after PGE preemptively cut power for several days during a red flag warning with dry, dangerous conditions. Any households who lost or disposed of food purchased with SNAP benefits can submit a request. Requests are limited to one month of the normal benefit received. Applications must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 24, by calling 800-699-9075 or emailing SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us Once approved those replacement benefits will be added to the household's existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORBETT, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
866
Followers
2K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy