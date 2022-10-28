Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Fans Start GoFundMe To Restore His Billionaire Status
According to Forbes, after Adidas cut ties with the fashion designer for his anti-semitic comments, Ye’s net worth dropped from $1.5 billion to an estimated value of $400 million. Now, Kanye West’s fans are rallying to help restore the artist’s billionaire status. On Monday (Oct. 31), the artist’s fans created a GoFundMe campaign for West to “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again.” Although the site has taken down the campaign, the financial movement only managed to amass $5 in its short time. More from VIBE.comKanye West And Stephen Jackson Trade Shots Over George Floyd CommentsKanye West Apologizes For False George Floyd Claims,...
suggest.com
‘There Is No Seasonal Excuse!’ Chelsea Handler’s Hilarious Take On Cuffing Season
Now that the seasons are changing and the weather is getting colder, many are getting ready for “cuffing season.” However, comedian Chelsea Handler encourages her followers to “keep your standards high” instead in a new Instagram video. Handler Says Cuffing Season ‘Doesn’t Even Make Sense’...
suggest.com
Ariana Grande And Elizabeth Gillies’ Halloween Tribute To ‘Best In Show’ Is The Best Thing We’ve Seen All Day
Celebrities are going all out for Halloween this year, but Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies’ costumes take the cake! The former Victorious co-stars and longtime best friends shared videos of their Best in Show costumes, as well as their spot-on impressions of the movie’s stars. Grande And Gillies...
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Elon Musk Dons Red Samurai Armor & Glossy Boots at Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party
Elon Musk was ready for battle at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York City this year. Arriving to the event at Moxy Lower East Side with his mother, model Maye Musk, the Tesla mogul donned black trousers and a matching T-shirt as his costume’s base layer. Musk, now the sole director of Twitter, layered his outfit with black-lined red plated armor, including a breastplate, sleeves, leg coverings and armbands. All were accented with black leather strips and dark pyramid studs. Finishing his Halloween attire were several embossments of a gothic rams’ skull. Maye, meanwhile, arrived as Cruella de Vil...
Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer more celebs mourn Migos' Takeoff: 'I don't want to believe this'
Celebrities and musicians gathered on social media to share memories and condolences for Takeoff who was fatally shot in Houston Tuesday.
Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Supersized Thighs Post-Workout
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new motto must be "go big or go home." The Fast & Furious actor just shared a brand new photo of himself at the gym showing off some serious gains. Johnson, 50, has always been quite the gym rat–even developing his own catchphrase, "BSR," or blood, sweat, and respect.
suggest.com
Brooke Shields’ Advice For Parents Of Adult Children Is Spot-On
Brooke Shields frequently gives advice and helpful tips on her Instagram account for Beginning is Now, an organization she founded for women over 40. In a recent video, Shields shares her biggest takeaway about parenting young adult children, and it’s something everyone could benefit from hearing. Shields Said She...
suggest.com
￼’You Have To Survive A Lot To Get To My Age’—We Love Renee Zellweger’s Refreshing Take On The Power Of Aging
Aging isn’t easy. Hollywood makes it harder. But even if she could, Renee Zellweger wouldn’t go back to her 20s. More than 20 years ago, Renee Zellweger transformed herself into the awkward but lovable Bridget Jones. Zellweger took home an Academy Award for her relatable portrayal of a 30-something struggling with negative inner thoughts. Now in her 50s, the actress credits age with quieting the negative inner voice in her own head.
Comments / 0