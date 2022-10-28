According to Forbes, after Adidas cut ties with the fashion designer for his anti-semitic comments, Ye’s net worth dropped from $1.5 billion to an estimated value of $400 million. Now, Kanye West’s fans are rallying to help restore the artist’s billionaire status. On Monday (Oct. 31), the artist’s fans created a GoFundMe campaign for West to “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again.” Although the site has taken down the campaign, the financial movement only managed to amass $5 in its short time. More from VIBE.comKanye West And Stephen Jackson Trade Shots Over George Floyd CommentsKanye West Apologizes For False George Floyd Claims,...

