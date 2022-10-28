ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Michael Flynn is recruiting an ‘Army of God’ in growing Christian nationalist movement

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — By the time the red, white and blue-colored microphone had been switched off, the crowd of 3,000 had listened to hours of invective and grievance. “We’re under warfare,” one speaker told them. Another said she would “take a bullet for my nation,” while a third insisted, “They hate you because they hate Jesus.” Attendees were told now is the time to “put on the whole armor of God.” Then retired three-star Army general Michael Flynn, the tour’s biggest draw, invited people to be baptized.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Montanan

How democracy and Montana may be dying

Are Montana Republicans fascists?  Goodness no! But the story is more complicated.   Conservative columnist Gary Abernathy wrote recently that Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and other Republicans willing to chastise Trump and their party in general should leave the party.  It is not their party anymore, or Ronald Reagan’s, or Dwight Eisenhower’s, […] The post How democracy and Montana may be dying appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Reason.com

Yes, You Can Yell 'Fire' in a Crowded Theater

Though it is a popular misconception, it's perfectly legal to yell "fire" in a crowded theatre. However, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito hasn't seemed to have gotten the message. Despite sitting on the highest court in the land, directly deciding what is—and isn't—protected by the First Amendment, Alito delivered repeated...
OHIO STATE
Michigan Advance

Dixon defended blackface, blasted hijabs on her TV show

GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon defended blackface, called hijabs oppressive garments, and amplified racist remarks and conspiracy theories during her two years hosting a daily TV show on the far-right media network Real America’s Voice. As Dixon tries to soften her image in the final days of her race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the […] The post Dixon defended blackface, blasted hijabs on her TV show appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

We’re in a new era of attacks on political leaders

The assailant who broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home Friday and fractured her husband’s skull is only the latest in an escalating era of political violence, one largely driven by violence from the far-right. Ahead of the 2020 election, there was increasing concern about political violence perpetrated by...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy