Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Flynn is recruiting an ‘Army of God’ in growing Christian nationalist movement
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — By the time the red, white and blue-colored microphone had been switched off, the crowd of 3,000 had listened to hours of invective and grievance. “We’re under warfare,” one speaker told them. Another said she would “take a bullet for my nation,” while a third insisted, “They hate you because they hate Jesus.” Attendees were told now is the time to “put on the whole armor of God.” Then retired three-star Army general Michael Flynn, the tour’s biggest draw, invited people to be baptized.
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
How democracy and Montana may be dying
Are Montana Republicans fascists? Goodness no! But the story is more complicated. Conservative columnist Gary Abernathy wrote recently that Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and other Republicans willing to chastise Trump and their party in general should leave the party. It is not their party anymore, or Ronald Reagan’s, or Dwight Eisenhower’s, […] The post How democracy and Montana may be dying appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lauren Boebert Calls Women 'Lesser Vessel', Sparks Anger
Representative Lauren Boebert's comments were blasted by Democratic rival Adam Frisch and Blink 182 star Tom Delonge.
Is the ‘secret majority’ about to make a powerful statement on Nov. 8?
Over the past few years, I have lost count as to how many Republicans, conservatives, independents and libertarians have told me that they have learned the art of self-censorship when it comes to discussing or even hinting at their political or faith-based views. They went into self-censorship mode as a...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts GOP Migrant Transports: 'I So Disagree'
"That is the same thing as putting them on airplanes and shipping them all over the country," the Republican said.
Emhoff weighs in on men supporting women and the example he wants to set as second gentleman
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff talks candidly in a new interview about masculinity, detailing how he approaches his role in the administration — a position that had been held by a woman for more than 200 years.
Yes, You Can Yell 'Fire' in a Crowded Theater
Though it is a popular misconception, it's perfectly legal to yell "fire" in a crowded theatre. However, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito hasn't seemed to have gotten the message. Despite sitting on the highest court in the land, directly deciding what is—and isn't—protected by the First Amendment, Alito delivered repeated...
Condoleezza Rice Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Condoleezza Rice and learn more about the former US secretary of state.
Dixon defended blackface, blasted hijabs on her TV show
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon defended blackface, called hijabs oppressive garments, and amplified racist remarks and conspiracy theories during her two years hosting a daily TV show on the far-right media network Real America’s Voice. As Dixon tries to soften her image in the final days of her race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the […] The post Dixon defended blackface, blasted hijabs on her TV show appeared first on Michigan Advance.
msn.com
We’re in a new era of attacks on political leaders
The assailant who broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home Friday and fractured her husband’s skull is only the latest in an escalating era of political violence, one largely driven by violence from the far-right. Ahead of the 2020 election, there was increasing concern about political violence perpetrated by...
Opinion: The Rise and Fall of Careerist California Politician Kevin de León
Politicians can be Democrats, Republicans or independents. They can be liberal or conservative, smart or dull, honest or corrupt, effective or bumbling. However, a very telling characteristic is whether they have a sense of personal identity independent of their political careers or their careers are their identity. To the former,...
Comments / 0