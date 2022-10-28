Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania
Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
The price of homes sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/7/22-10/21/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
thebrownandwhite.com
Sheetz comes to Bethlehem
A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
sauconsource.com
Sheetz Proposed on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township
Just a day after Bethlehem zoning hearing board members approved a plan by Sheetz to build a combination convenience store-gas station on the city’s South Side, it was Lower Saucon Township officials’ turn to hear about a proposal for a Sheetz in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?
The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic church in Catasauqua closes
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
Times News
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. school goes all-out for Halloween
Check out how students at Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School decorated for Halloween Monday.
Recycling Today
Whitetail wins $28 million collection contract
The Northampton Township (Pennsylvania) Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycling and yard waste collection contract that is valued at almost $28 million. The contract includes weekly collection of trash, recycling and yard waste for three years...
Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year
A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
Allentown diocese to permanently close landmark North Catasauqua Catholic church
A Northampton County Catholic church has closed permanently due to a declining amount of parishioners and rising maintenance costs, according to the Diocese of Allentown. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, now being maintained by St. John Fisher Parish, closed this past Friday in North Catasauqua. Parishioners learned about the closure during weekend Masses.
Roundabout project taking shape in Brodheadsville
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A lot has changed over the past year at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township. The roundabout project that started more than 18 months ago in Brodheadsville is taking shape. "It's going to bring more problems because people don't follow directions now,...
walnutport.com
Psych Rehab Facilitator (FT) – Resources For Human Development, Inc. – Monster Jobs
Resources For Human Development, Inc. Psych Rehab Facilitator (FT) jobs in Walnutport, PA. View job details, responsibilities & qualifications. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
sauconsource.com
Boys Accused of Starting Shopping Cart Fire in Hellertown
Two teenage boys have been charged in the Northampton County juvenile court system after police say they started a shopping cart fire that endangered residents. In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said the fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Tobias Drive.
These Two Bucks County Municipalities Are the Latest Local Areas to Enact Earned Income Tax
After the majority of the Bucks County area has adopted an earned income tax, two local municipalities are following suit. Peg Quann wrote about the recent financial news in the Bucks County Courier Times. Langhorne and Morrisville are the latest areas to enact an earned income tax. Morrisville’s began in...
3 Bethlehem Area schools added to program for families facing housing insecurity
An expanded partnership between New Bethany Ministries and Bethlehem Area School District aims to get more students dealing with housing insecurity the support they need. Bethlehem Area School District board members in August voted to increase the number of New Bethany Ministries housing advocate positions to include three more schools.
thevalleyledger.com
October 30, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our regional nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
Comments / 0