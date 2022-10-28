ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program

A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
Early Voting Under Way in Iowa

(KMAland) -- The window for early voting in Iowa has been open for several days, and some are using this week to remind registered voters across the state to take advantage of the option. Friday was National Early Voting Day, and despite election policy changes in Iowa, supporters of the...
Iowa's CO2 pipeline fight, one year in

REGIONAL—It’s been more than a year since the pipeline plots landed in N’West Iowa. A local legislator tried and failed to get his own party on board. Farmers got a big-city law firm ready for legal action. Environmentalists and libertarians joined the increasingly strange group of bedfellows. The motley movement against carbon dioxide pipelines is underway.
2022 Iowa Secretary of State race: what you need to know

DES MOINES, Iowa — Election Day is less than a month away, and Local 5 is tracking all the big races, including that for Iowa Secretary of State. Iowa's secretary of state serves as the head administrator for both elections and businesses. The position oversees each of the 99 county auditors and heads up the business filings office, which is located in downtown Des Moines.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Letter to the editor: Robert Ray Republican endorses Rob Sand

I met Rob Sand when he first ran for state auditor for Iowa. I was impressed with his thoughtfulness in deciding to run for auditor. He had a plan to make the office of State Auditor truly a caretaker of the people’s money. I have watched Rob carry out...
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
Iowa Poll: Iowans Still Support Being First In The Nation, But Support Is Down

(Undated) The latest Iowa Poll shows most Iowans still support the state’s caucuses being first in the nation, but there’s less support than usual. The Des Moines Register says 53 percent of Iowans say it would be best for Iowa to stay first in the nation. Twenty-six percent say it should be another state and 21 percent say they don’t know. Nearly 70 percent of people polled back in February said they thought Iowa should continue going first. The poll has a margin of error of three-and-a-half percent.
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Iowa Sheriffs split on gun amendment

A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows Black women have a 40 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women. Increase of fentanyl worrying drug abuse advocates and state officials. Updated: 5 hours ago. An increase in fentanyl is worrying eastern Iowa drug abuse...
Matt Dodds Elected to the Iowa Credit Union League Board of Directors

Matt Dodds of Dupaco Credit Union has been elected to serve as Chair on the Iowa Credit Union League (ICUL) Board of Directors for 2022-2023. By serving on the ICUL Board, Dodds represents the collective interests and future of Iowa’s 80 credit unions and their more than 1.5 million members. ICUL is the trade association for Iowa’s not-for-profit credit union industry.
