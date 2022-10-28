Read full article on original website
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program
A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
superhits1027.com
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
DES MOINES — Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and...
KCRG.com
‘Who’s going to be more honest’: Iowans share what’s driving them to the polls
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, more than 167,000 people have already turned in an absentee ballot. Millions more will cast their votes across the country on November 8. KCRG-TV9 caught with a few people Sunday afternoon in downtown Mount Vernon to...
kmaland.com
Early Voting Under Way in Iowa
(KMAland) -- The window for early voting in Iowa has been open for several days, and some are using this week to remind registered voters across the state to take advantage of the option. Friday was National Early Voting Day, and despite election policy changes in Iowa, supporters of the...
nwestiowa.com
Iowa's CO2 pipeline fight, one year in
REGIONAL—It’s been more than a year since the pipeline plots landed in N’West Iowa. A local legislator tried and failed to get his own party on board. Farmers got a big-city law firm ready for legal action. Environmentalists and libertarians joined the increasingly strange group of bedfellows. The motley movement against carbon dioxide pipelines is underway.
2022 Iowa Secretary of State race: what you need to know
DES MOINES, Iowa — Election Day is less than a month away, and Local 5 is tracking all the big races, including that for Iowa Secretary of State. Iowa's secretary of state serves as the head administrator for both elections and businesses. The position oversees each of the 99 county auditors and heads up the business filings office, which is located in downtown Des Moines.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Robert Ray Republican endorses Rob Sand
I met Rob Sand when he first ran for state auditor for Iowa. I was impressed with his thoughtfulness in deciding to run for auditor. He had a plan to make the office of State Auditor truly a caretaker of the people’s money. I have watched Rob carry out...
KCCI.com
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
Iowans to vote on gun rights amendment on Nov. 8
For Iowan and Council Bluffs resident Cole Button, guns play a big role in his life. He uses them for many reasons besides recreation.
Iowa Poll: Iowans Still Support Being First In The Nation, But Support Is Down
(Undated) The latest Iowa Poll shows most Iowans still support the state’s caucuses being first in the nation, but there’s less support than usual. The Des Moines Register says 53 percent of Iowans say it would be best for Iowa to stay first in the nation. Twenty-six percent say it should be another state and 21 percent say they don’t know. Nearly 70 percent of people polled back in February said they thought Iowa should continue going first. The poll has a margin of error of three-and-a-half percent.
Polk County Judge will decide the future of the fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fetal heartbeat bill passed by the 2018 Iowa legislature and signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds has been blocked by a permanent injunction for several years. The bill originally was blocked by a temporary injunction in 2018, and then the permanent injunction in 2019. But with changes to how […]
KCCI.com
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
KCRG.com
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
In addition to choosing Iowa's governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state's constitution.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over Northwestern
Iowa got back to its winning ways on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium to get back to 4-4 on the season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' victory over the Wildcats. You can get an annual...
KCRG.com
Iowa Sheriffs split on gun amendment
A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows Black women have a 40 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women. Increase of fentanyl worrying drug abuse advocates and state officials. Updated: 5 hours ago. An increase in fentanyl is worrying eastern Iowa drug abuse...
juliensjournal.com
Matt Dodds Elected to the Iowa Credit Union League Board of Directors
Matt Dodds of Dupaco Credit Union has been elected to serve as Chair on the Iowa Credit Union League (ICUL) Board of Directors for 2022-2023. By serving on the ICUL Board, Dodds represents the collective interests and future of Iowa’s 80 credit unions and their more than 1.5 million members. ICUL is the trade association for Iowa’s not-for-profit credit union industry.
