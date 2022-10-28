ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
HURRICANE, UT
osoblanco.org

Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained

Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT
subletteexaminer.com

Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
PROVO, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash In Provo Canyon Saturday Evening

UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 189 at milepost 11 at 9:38 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. If you are planning to come back to the Wasatch Back, use I-80 and exit at Park City to...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Auto pedestrian accident leaves man in critical condition

MILLCREEK, Utah — Around 9:35 p.m. on October 29, a vehicle struck a 60-year-old man. The man was at a crosswalk when the vehicle hit him, said United Fire Authority. Furthermore, UFA said he is in critical condition on the way to the hospital. There is no other information...
MILLCREEK, UT

