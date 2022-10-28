Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
All WB I-80 lanes cleared after crash involving 3 semi-trucks
A vehicle crash has caused Utah Highway Patrol to close the westbound lane of Interstate 80 at 2800 East in Salt Lake County.
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
ksl.com
Drunken man who stole truck with 4-year-old inside arrested after long chase, police say
WOODS CROSS — A man who police say took a vehicle with a 4-year-old girl in the back seat and then drove erratically — with speeds over 100 mph — was arrested over the weekend following a long chase that stretched from Woods Cross to the Salt Lake City International Airport and ended with a head-on collision with an officer's patrol car.
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
ksl.com
Police warn public during cold months after Utah man was killed in propane heater explosion
PROVO — An old propane heater, with loose fittings ultimately led to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton of Provo Fire and Rescue. "He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned (the propane heater) on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat," said Atherton.
ksl.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
osoblanco.org
Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained
Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
ksl.com
Man fires pellet gun at car after woman passes him on I-15 in Kaysville, police say
CENTERVILLE — A man was arrested after police say he fired a pellet gun at a woman who had passed him in another car on I-15 on Monday. The incident caused an estimated $2,000 in damage to the woman's vehicle, but no injuries were reported. Police say the road...
ksl.com
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
subletteexaminer.com
Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
ksl.com
Some businesses near Sugar House fire may take weeks to reopen
SALT LAKE CITY — Many residents living next to the site of the Sugar House fire are back in their apartments. But a handful of businesses are still closed, and it could take some time before they can reopen. The Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted Sunday that businesses...
eastidahonews.com
Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash In Provo Canyon Saturday Evening
UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 189 at milepost 11 at 9:38 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. If you are planning to come back to the Wasatch Back, use I-80 and exit at Park City to...
Road rage incident leads to pellet gun shooting in Kaysville
A road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon ended with a shooting near Centerville.
ksl.com
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
kslnewsradio.com
Auto pedestrian accident leaves man in critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah — Around 9:35 p.m. on October 29, a vehicle struck a 60-year-old man. The man was at a crosswalk when the vehicle hit him, said United Fire Authority. Furthermore, UFA said he is in critical condition on the way to the hospital. There is no other information...
ksl.com
Westbound I-80 reopened after crash involving 3 semitrucks at 2800 East
SALT LAKE CITY — Westbound I-80 reopened at 2800 East on Monday evening following a crash involving three semitrucks that closed the road, according to state troopers. The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that all lanes were open at 7:37 p.m. Troopers said while multiple semitrucks were involved, there is...
